Jonnie Irwin’s wife Jess details ‘hard’ first Mother’s Day since his death as his co-star Jasmine Harman admits: ‘Doesn’t seem possible that he’s gone’

The wife of Jonnie Irwin has issued an update on her first Mother’s Day since his tragic death.

Jonnie Irwin died on February 2 at the age of 50 following a battle with terminal cancer. A tribute from his grieving wife Jess followed. She shares Rex, five, and three-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac with the late TV presenter.

Now, both Jess and his former A Place In The Sun co-star have spoken out weeks after Jonnie’s death.

Jonnie’s death came after a long battle with incurable cancer (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Jonnie Irwin wife shares update after his death

On Sunday (March 10) Jess took to her personal Instagram account where she opened up about the first Mother’s Day without Jonnie.

Today is hard but also full of love.

Alongside a sweet snap of her posing with their children, she wrote in the caption: “We have been on a tour of houses. Celebrating the loves of my life, they are mad eggs just like me. Today is hard but also full of love. Thank you to everyone who opened their doors to me today.”

Fans rushed to send their support to Jess. One person said: “Sending you so so so much love today Jess!” Someone else added: “You’re an amazing mumma. Jonnie is looking down at you and he is smiling with pride.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jess Lauren (@jessofjesmond)

A Place in the Sun star pays tribute to Jonnie Irwin

Meanwhile, on Saturday (March 9), Jonnie’s former A Place in the Sun co-star Jasmine Harman paid tribute to him as she marked the 20-year anniversary of her first appearance on the Channel 4 show. Jonnie and Jasmine first met in South Africa when they worked on the show in 2004.

The A Place in the Sun star penned a heartfelt tribute (Credit: ITV)

The TV star shared a beautiful video montage of herself and Jonnie over the years. She dedicated her milestone post to her “very special friend” Jonnie.

I’ve been pretty choked up about posting anything about it

Jasmine penned: “I recently passed the 20-year anniversary of my first ever shoot on A Place in the Sun. Two decades ago, my career turned onto a different path which has shaped so many factors of my life until now. From meeting my husband, having our children, moving to Spain, to making so many wonderful friends over the years.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Harman (@jasmineharman)

Jasmine Harman on Instagram

Jasmine added: “In particular, one very special friend… Jonnie and I started our television careers together, which makes the 20-year anniversary especially poignant.

“Without him, I have not really felt like celebrating. I’ve been pretty choked up about posting anything about it, to be honest. I miss him. He was always full of fun and mischief, it doesn’t seem possible that he is gone.

“In Jonnie’s memory, I give you a snippet of the last 20 years. What an honour to work with someone so vibrant and fun. Thank you Jonnie for the memories, sending love as always to Jonnie’s family and loved ones.”

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Jonnie Irwin’s wife admits ‘it still doesn’t feel real’ as she declares life without him is ‘unthinkable’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.