Jonnie Irwin’s wife admits ‘it still doesn’t feel real’ as she declares life without him is ‘unthinkable’

The wife of Jonnie Irwin has opened up to fans following his death – admitting “it still doesn’t feel real”.

The TV star tragically died on February 2 at the age of 50 following a battle with terminal cancer. A tribute from his grieving wife Jess followed. She shares Rex, five, and three-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac with the late TV presenter.

Now, Jonnie’s wife has issued an update to fans while making a heartbreaking admission about her children.

Jonnie sadly died in February (Credit: BBC)

Jonnie Irwin wife admits ‘it doesn’t feel real’

Weeks after A Place In The Sun star Jonnie’s death, Jess took to her Instagram on Tuesday (February 20) to share a photo of some grassy hills with the sun shining down. In the caption, she penned: “It still doesn’t feel real. The sadness is huge.

“I can’t even let myself think what another week without Jonnie will be like let alone another year another 10 years. I have been truly touched by all the support from friends and strangers. But nothing compares to how I have been picked up by my family and Jonnie’s sisters, your support and love means everything to me.”

Jess added: “I am loving watching the boys enjoy some days in the sun and having a change of scene is just what we needed.”

Fans rally round Jonnie Irwin wife Jess

Fans were quick to rush to the comments section to send their support to the family of Jonnie. One person said: “It’s super hard, taking strength from friends and family helps as does time, you just do it your way with their help and keep him in your heart, talk to him and love him from afar as only those who have lost can xxx.”

Someone else added: “You and the boys have been in my thoughts during this time of grief. Words are not enough. Jonnie was an inspiration to so many people and he’ll never be forgotten. Sending hugs.”

Jess, the widow of Jonnie, has admitted it still ‘doesn’t feel real’ (Credit: ITV)

Jonnie’s cancer

Jonnie was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020. It then spread to his brain. He went public with his diagnosis in November 2022.

Jonnie decided not to tell his three young children – Rex, five, and three-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac – about his diagnosis, believing they had a “big enough shock coming” when he eventually died.

