Escape to the Country star Nicki Chapman’s touching message to Jonnie Irwin’s wife Jess after his death: ‘His eyes shone like a man in love’

Nicki Chapman has shared a touching message to the wife of Jonnie Irwin, following her Escape to the Country colleague’s death earlier this month.

TV presenter Jonnie’s death aged 50, following a tragic cancer battle, was announced on February 2 in a post on his Instagram page.

Shortly afterwards, Jonnie’s beloved wife Jess shared her own tribute to her husband. Alongside a lovely picture of him grinning at the dinner table, Jess wrote:

“Goodnight my favourite. Thank you for everything. I will always love you. The hardest day has come, a day I prayed wouldn’t come. It’s with all the the sadness in the world that I confirm Jonnie has passed away earlier today. His magical brain that continued to fight to the end has now gone to sleep.

Nicki Chapman has paid tribute to her Escape the the Country co-star Jonnie Irwin (Credit: BBC)

He has given me more than I could ever have wished for, 8 bonkers years of love and adventure and 3 amazing boys. I will continue to make you proud but only with your love still finding me and guiding me for the rest of my life, me and the boys still need you.

Jonnie you really were the most handsome man I ever knew and I am so sorry for this cruel end. It really wasn’t fair and you didn’t deserve any of this. You gave so much time to others and touched everyone you met, I have never experienced anything like the effect you had on people. I love you so much and forever proud of you xx.”

The comments quickly poured in, with many messages of love for Jonnie’s grieving family.

Escape to the Country star Sonali Shah told Jess: “Sending you so much love. Jonnie was one in a million.”

Another particularly touching comment came from TV presenter Nicki Chapman, another co-star of Jonnie’s on Escape to the Country.

His eyes shone like a man truly in love.

“Jess you and your boys were everything to Jonnie.” Nicki penned, “Whenever he spoke about you, his eyes shone like a man truly in love. Sending love to you and all the family. I’m so so sorry.”

Nicki also shared a personal tribute to “Our Jonnie” on her own Instagram, saying: “Our mischievous Jonnie will always be remembered for being the bravest of souls, the one with the best bants, always delivering the perfect hilarious line & showed us all what it is to have determination, passion, belief & that spirit that never left him.”

