Strictly’s John Whaite has candidly opened up about taking steroids, and the devastating impact they have had on his life.

The former presenter appeared on the 2021 series of the glitzy BBC One show. Partnered with Johannes Radebe, the pair made it all the way to final.

Since then, John walked away from his TV career and, in 2022, he launched an X-rated page on content subscription service OnlyFans – that he has since quit.

However, this week, John revealed that he has been taking steroids “illegally” for the past five years and admitted they “made me want to end my life”.

The Strictly star has revealed his steroid addiction (Credit: BBC)

John Whaite on using steroids ‘illegally’

Taking to his Instagram today (November 17), John shared an emotional video where he broke down in tears while revealing his ‘illegal’ steroid use.

He captioned the video: “Steroid addiction – the truth. For the past five years I’ve let myself down, I haven’t respected my body or my mind, I’ve put body image before my own wellbeing and before time with my family. Steroids have made me want to end my life. That stops today. Right now.”

In the tearful video, John shared: “I’ve been taking anabolic steroids illegally for five years now, and these things have really, really messed with my life.”

‘I end up doing stupid things’

John continued: “I first started taking them during lockdown because I looked in the mirror and I hated what I saw. I tried working out, I tried dieting – I was really strict with my diet – but nothing changed, I couldn’t gain muscle. Looking back, there was nothing wrong with me – I had a normal body.

“The more that people acknowledged how I looked on steroids, the more I felt good about myself.”

Revealing the effect of taking the steroids on his private parts, John shared: “But the reality is, steroids have shrunk my [bleep]. I’ve got tiny [bleep]s now, I’ve got an irregular sex drive… Sometimes it’s very high and I end up doing stupid things and don’t respect my body.”

He revealed he’s being using steroids for five years (Credit: ITV)

John supported by fans

John’s fans soon rushed to support John and praised him for opening up. In the comments section, one person said: “You’re a beautiful man inside and out darling be strong you’ve got this.”

Another added: “Well done for speaking out, and for admitting your addiction, and for taking that first step towards recovery.”

A third chimed in: “Sending love your way, you’re a lovely guy. Well done for owning it and being honest much respect to you.”

