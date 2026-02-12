Joe Wicks admits ‘confidence was knocked’ after receiving horrific abuse in wake of controverial project

Joe Wicks has opened up about the flood of “abuse” he faced after his latest controversial project.

The Body Coach launched a TV show last year to highlight the dangers of eating too much ultra-processed food.

But it quickly became clear that viewers of Joe Wicks: Licensed to Kill weren’t entirely on board.

In the documentary, Joe teamed up with Dr Chris van Tulleken to stage what they described as a “highly-provocative stunt” aimed at persuading the Government to tighten food regulations.

Together they created a protein bar called Killer. It was packed with 96 ingredients including additives, emulsifiers, synthetic polymers, and stabilisers.

Despite the alarming list, the bar remained legal. Joe even put it on sale to prove just how permissive current food laws are.

But not everyone appreciated the stunt.

Fitness coaches, dieticians, and nutritionists criticised Joe for “demonising” ultra-processed food and accused him of “scaremongering”.

Some argued that many people on tight budgets rely on these products to feed their families.

Joe Wicks’ confidence took a hit

Joe admitted his “confidence was knocked” following the documentary during an appearance on Good Morning Britain today.

He told viewers: “My confidence was knocked a lot doing that documentary.

“It was a campaign piece to try and put pressure on the Government. It was intense.

“I had so much abuse from so many people. It didn’t feel good. I’m not used to it either.”

GMB host Kate Garraway asked who had been critical of the documentary, noting that some might be grateful for the message.

Joe explained: “Well, you know, it was a lot of fitness professionals and coaches.

“It’s a hard message to hear that the food we are feeding ourselves and children is leading to illness. It’s a triggering topic.”

Despite the backlash, Joe confirmed he remains determined to keep pressing the issue.

‘Finally vindicated’

Joe and Dr Tulleken were on Good Morning Britain to discuss new research from the British Medical Association.

The organisation is now urging the Government to get tougher on ultra-processed foods.

Kate’s co-host, Richard Madeley. told Joe he must feel “vindicated” after the BMA backed his concerns.

“You’ve got vindication about what you’ve been banging on about for a very long time,” Richard said.

“Finally you’ve got the British Medical Association saying ‘Joe Wicks was right’.”

Smiling, Joe replied: “It’s a good day.” But he stressed that his campaign is far from over.

Licensed to Kill aired on Channel 4 last October and is still available to stream on the channel’s website.

