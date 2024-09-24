Joe McFadden has announced he’s engaged to his “amazing soulmate” partner Rob.

The Holby City actor and former Strictly Come Dancing winner, 48, shared the news on Instagram today (September 24).

The photo shows Joe and Rob smiling for the camera alongside a touching caption.

Joe McFadden engaged to partner

He gushed: “Couldn’t be happier to be engaged to be married to my amazing soulmate, Rob. #loveislove.”

His celeb followers were over the moon as Nikki Sanderson commented: “Aww congratulations!!”

Laura Whitmore said: “Congrats,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, a fan wrote: “Aww, so happy for you Joe. Congratulations to you both.”

In addition, someone else said: “Congratulations. So happy for you. Beautiful couple.”

Joe McFadden has announced he’s engaged! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Joe has remained pretty private about his love life. In 2017, he opened up about being single whilst competing on Strictly.

He told Daily Record at the time: “Love is not on the cards for me on this show – certainly not. I don’t know why I’m single. I must be unlovable, I don’t know. Who knows? Maybe I work too hard.

“I’ve not been in a relationship in recent times. No, I’ve been working very hard in Holby and committing my time to that.”

However, he also insisted at the time that the Strictly ‘curse’ wasn’t going to strike with his pro partner Katya Jones – who was married to fellow dancer Neil Jones at the time.

Joe won Strictly in 2017 with Katya Jones (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, he added: “Katya’s very happily married and I’m just happy to be getting on with my steps without thinking of any of that other stuff.”

Joe appeared on Strictly in 2017 and ended up winning the series with Katya.

