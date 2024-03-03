JLS star Aston Merrygold welcomes third child and shares adorable video

JLS star Aston Merrygold has announced that he and his wife, Sarah Richards, have welcomed their third child.

Aston previously competed on Strictly in 2017. He was paired with professional dancer Janette Manrara and was controversially eliminated sixth.

The Beat Again hitmaker got engaged to Sarah that same year on Christmas Eve. After 10 years in a relationship, the pair finally tied the knot in 2022. Prior to announcing Sarah’s pregnancy in September last year, the pair already had two sons, Grayson and Macaulay.

Sarah and Aston already share two sons (Credit: Cover Images)

Aston and Sarah birth announcement

Sharing an adorable video on Instagram, Aston and Sarah revealed they have welcomed their latest addition. They have brought a little girl into the world.

Aston captioned the post: “Hello world, my name’s Riley Skye Merrygold,” followed by some pink love hearts.

The video showed Riley wearing a knitted onesie sporting the words ‘hello world’ while lying in a cot.

Among the first to comment were his JLS family, with Marvin Humes saying: “Love you all… Couldn’t be happier for you all.. A GIRL!”

His wife, Rochelle Humes, added: “Auntie’s still not over it. We love you baby girl.”

Friends and fans react

Other famous friends also reacted to the news with mum-to-be Fleur East writing: “Congratulations, beautiful.”

EastEnders actress Louisa Lytton added: “Congratulations to you all.”

Giovanna Fletcher told them: “Congratulations to you all. Welcome to the world Riley!”

Pixie Lott also added: “Omgggg congratulations!!!! So bootiful!!”

Fans shared the love as well with one saying: “A baby girl for the Merrygolds!! Congratulations Mummy, Daddy and the big brothers!!”

“CONGRATULATIONS to you all! This is amazing. So happy you have a beautiful girl,” said one more

Aston had previously said ‘no’ to expanding their family (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

Aston once ruled out having more children

After the birth of his son Macaulay in 2020, Aston insisted he wasn’t going to have more children. He told OK! Magazine being a father is “priceless,” but also a lot of hard work.

“No. But that’s from me,” Aston said when asked about the possibility of a third child. “You wanna… If you ask Sarah you might get a different answer. But I’m here now so I’m saying no.”

However, that soon changed when Aston and Sarah revealed on Instagram that they had “some news”.

In a video upload, the couple was seen sharing the moment with their sons and taking them to the scan of the baby.

