Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson recently revealed that she’s pregnant and expecting twins with boyfriend Zion Foster.

Jesy, who left Little Mix in 2020, began dating Zion in 2022. And, since announcing their exciting news, the star has been sharing regular baby updates with her fans.

However, in a recent upload, Jesy revealed that her pregnancy comes with a hint of sadness.

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has been open about her pregnancy (Credit: BBC)

Jesy Nelson pregnant with twins

Jesy took to TikTok to share a video of herself from a few years ago, where she said she wasn’t a baby person. The clip then changed to show Jesy cradling her growing baby bump, rolling her eyes.

In the comments, one fan mentioned her grandmother, who died in 2022. Over the years, Jesy has often spoken about the bond she shared with her grandmother, with the star’s “beautiful Nanny Ginge” even starring in Little Mix’s Strip music video.

It was on her birthday that I found out I was having twins.

Now, following the announcement she’s expecting, one of Jesy’s followers has commented to suggest that her much-loved grandmother “sent” Jesy her babies.

The fan commented: “Nanny Ginge sent you your babies, she is smiling up there.”

Jesy was clearly moved by the comment. She responded to it, revealing an unknown detail about her pregnancy and how her grandmother is poignantly connected to it, despite no longer being here.

She wrote: “It was on her birthday that I found out I was having twins.”

An emotional Jesy added the emoji with tears brimming in its eyes.

Jesy gave fans a glimpse at growing baby bump on social media (Credit: JesyNelson/TikTok)

Jesy is ‘happier than ever’

The star has shied away from public life in the years after leaving the band due to trolling and negativity. But ever since she shared her pregnancy news, Jesy has come back, looking stronger than ever. And that’s another thing fans pointed out in the comments.

Another follower wrote: “You seem happier than you ever have been.” To which Jesy responded, confirming: “I really am.”

The 33 year old has had a turbulent time since rising to fame on The X Factor in 2011. She has been open about her mental health struggles over the years, admitting it was part of the reason she left the band. But one thing Jesy tries to avoid speaking about is the alleged feud between her and Little Mix.

However, Jade Thirlwall recently admitted she hasn’t spoken to Jesy since she left the band. And that her exit actually resulted in the rest of the group needing therapy.

