Jenny Ryan has shared with fans a “new scar” she has after a recent thyroid operation.

The Chase star Jenny, 44, posted hospital photos and showed the scar on the front of her neck. She said doctors removed her thyroid after it became enlarged and caused problems.

The TV quiz favourite is best known as one of the Chasers on ITV’s The Chase. She appears alongside the likes of host Bradley Walsh and fellow Chasers Anne Hegerty and Mark Labbett.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny Ryan (@jenny_from_the_quiz)

Jenny Ryan’s surgery left fans asking one obvious question

As reported by The Sun, Jenny told followers exactly what happened. She wrote: “You might notice my new scar. You’d be hard pushed to not spot it, given it’s right on the front of my neck.”

Who is Jenny Ryan? Jenny Ryan is an English quizzer and television personality best known as The Vixen on ITV quiz show The Chase. Born: 1982

Age: 44

Role on The Chase: one of the Chasers

Nickname: The Vixen

Known for: quiz appearances, television work and singing performances She has appeared alongside fellow Chasers including Anne Hegerty and Mark Labbett, with Bradley Walsh as presenter of The Chase.

She then explained why she needed the operation. Jenny said: “My thyroid gland made a bid for fame and got so big it started causing some problems so we chopped it out.”

She also reassured fans about her recovery. Jenny added: “I’m fine. Surgery was all good and the consultant was very happy.

“My voice still works and it’s healing nicely.”

That line will matter to viewers who know her singing work as well as her quiz career.

Jenny also praised the team who cared for her in hospital. She wrote: “Thanks to the head and neck gang and all the terrific people who looked after me at UCH. The NHS is beyond wonderful.”

Jenny Ryan has undergone throat surgery (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

The comments quickly turned into a wave of support

Fans quickly filled the comments with kind messages after Jenny’s surgery post went live.

One follower wrote: “So glad you’re ok and happy to hear your voice is fine. All the best.”

Another shared their own experience. They said: “Scar will fade Jenny. I had my thyroid removed when I was in my 30s and you can hardly see it now.”

A third added: “Glad you’re mending well. Take all the time you need.”

Jenny’s update also arrived after her co-star Anne Hegerty spoke to The Sun about a filming pause for The Chase.

Anne said: “We are taking a little bit of a filming break because we’ve got so many shows in the can, we’ve got hundreds of shows in the can.”

She added: “Last year we did two series of Beat the Chasers, which we were only supposed to do one.”

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Anne said the break gives the team time for other projects. She explained: “And it gives everyone time to do things. Bradley [Walsh, the show’s presenter] has things he wants to do, Jenny has her singing. I am interested in doing some acting, there is a film director interested in me.”

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