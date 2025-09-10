Jay Blades pleads not guilty to two counts of rape in latest update

TV presenter Jay Blades has pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape today (September 10) in a new update.

After being granted conditional bail last month (August 13), today he was giving the courts his plea.

The 55-year-old did not attend Shrewsbury Crown Court this morning. Instead, he appeared through video-link.

Jay appeared via video link (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Jay Blades update: Presenter pleads not guilty

In the latest Jay Blades update, the TV star has pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape.

The outcome of today’s court appearance was that the case is now adjourned for trial which will commence in September 2027.

A case management hearing was also set for the same court on May 15 2027. But again, Jay Blades is not required to attend that in person.

According to SkyNews, Jay Blade’s defence counsel Susan Meek told the court that he hadn’t been able to work since the allegations were made. She added: “It is an extraordinarily long time for him not to be able to work.”

Judge Anthony Lowe admitted regret for the “backlog” which caused the delay, but that he wasn’t able to “bump” other cases to allow an earlier trial.

He said: “That, I am afraid, is just the state of where we are with outstanding trials.”

Last month, Jay Blades again appeared in Telford Magistrates’ Court through a video link. He only spoke to confirm his name, address and date of birth. In total the hearing was believed to be six minutes long.

Jay and his wife split earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jay Blades split from wife

Back in May, Jay’s estranged wife Lisa announced she had the TV star had split after exchanging vows in 2022.

She reportedly said: “I don’t know how to say this because it is still really raw. I probably should be really angry, but I’m just incredibly sad about the whole thing right now.

“I don’t think I have ever cried so much. I will admit I am crying as I type this. And I can’t believe this is even real. I hope you don’t mind if i just have a few days trying to figure out my life as I’m currently in a spare room with a few essentials.”

