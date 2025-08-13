TV presenter Jay Blades was granted conditional bail in court today (August 13) after being charged with two counts of rape.

The 55-year-old former Repair Shop presenter appeared in court through a video link at Telford Magistrates’ Court. He spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth. The hearing was only six minutes long.

Jay appeared in court today via a video link (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jay Blades granted conditional bail in court

During the hearing, Jay was granted conditional bail to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court next month on September 10.

When making his first appearance, he was not required to enter a plea.

Many are familiar with the television personality after fronting the BBC’s hit show The Repair Shop. Over the years, the show found huge success.

In 2023, the public voted for the show to win Most Popular Daytime Programme at the National Television Awards.

Last year, Jay stepped back from presenting the show. In October, it was announced that Scottish actor Bill Paterson would serve as his replacement.

Last year, Jay and wife Lisa split (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jay and estranged wife split

In May, Jay’s estranged wife Lisa announced that she and Jay had split. The pair exchanged vows in Barbados in 2022.

“I don’t know how to say this because it’s still really raw. I probably should be really angry but I’m just incredibly sad about the whole thing right now,” she reportedly said online.

Lisa continued: “I don’t think I’ve ever cried so much. I will admit I’m crying as I type this as I can’t believe this is even real. I hope you don’t mind if I just have a few days trying to figure out my life as I’m currently in a spare room with a few essentials.

She concluded: “I don’t know what else to say. All my love, A very broken Lisa-Marie.”

