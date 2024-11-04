Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek has revealed that he’s been privately battling colorectal cancer.

James shot to fame playing Dawson Leery in the drama series from 1998 to 2003.

Now, James has shared that he has been diagnosed with cancer. But despite his diagnosis, the actor has revealed there was “reason for optimism” and is “feeling good”.

James Van Der Beek reveals cancer news

Speaking to People, James revealed his cancer diagnosis.

There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good

He said: “I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family. There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

He added to the publication that he has been prioritising time with his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek and their six children. The couple share Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah.

James Van Der Beek’s cancer diagnosis

Bowel cancer is one of the most common types of cancer. It can develop in the rectum or colon.

It is sometimes known as colorectal cancer as it affects the large bowel, which includes both the colon and rectum.

James Van Der Beek issues Instagram statement

Meanwhile, on Sunday (November 3), James opened up about his cancer diagnosis with his Instagram followers.

He said: “It is cancer… Each year, approximately 2 billion people around the world receive this diagnosis. And I’m one of them.”

“There’s no playbook for how announce these things, but I’d planned on talking about it at length with People magazine at some point soon… to raise awareness and tell my story on my own terms,” he added.

“But that plan had to be altered early this morning when I was informed that a tabloid was going to run with the news.”

James Van Der Beek on Instagram

James continued: “I’ve been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before.

“I’m in a good place and feeling strong. It’s been quite the initiation, and I’ll tell you more when I’m ready.

“Apologies to all the people in my life who I’d planned on telling myself. Nothing about this process has occurred on my preferred timeline.”

He added: “But we roll with it, taking each surprise as a signpost, pointing us toward a greater destiny than we would have discovered without divine intervention.”

“Please know that my family and I deeply appreciate all the love and support. More to come…” he concluded.

What else James has been in

As well as his role in Dawson’s Creek, James has appeared in the likes of Modern Family, Law and Order, and Dancing With The Stars.

He also played Matt Bromley in Ryan Murphy’s drama Pose.

