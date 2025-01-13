Strictly star James Jordan devastated following death of ‘great friend’: ‘A legend in the dance world’

Strictly star James Jordan has been left heartbroken following the death of a close friend.

The 46-year-old former show pro shared the sad news on social media earlier today (Monday, January 13).

James posted a sad update (Credit: Instagram)

Strictly star James Jordan shares grief

Taking to his Instagram Story, Strictly star James revealed that a close pal of his, named only as Andy, has sadly passed away.

“On Saturday I lost a great friend. He was a legend in our dance world but more importantly a legend as a friend. I have many fond memories of my time spent with him and he touched the hearts of so many who knew him,” James wrote.

“Last night, a group of us got together on a call from all over the world – Hong Kong, Australia, Ireland and England to raise a glass and swap stories. He will be missed by many but never forgotten RIP Andy,” he then added.

In the following post, James and friends could be seen raising a toast to Andy via Facetime.

James has had a rough few weeks (Credit: ITV)

Daughter Ella’s accident

In more bad news, over the festive period, James and his wife Ola Jordan suffered a scare when their daughter, Ella, had a nasty fall.

Speaking to HELLO!, the couple opened up about how Ella had an accident at home that gave them a shock.

“She fell onto the corner of a chair and it went into her cheek. Thank goodness she didn’t hit the table as she could have ripped her face open. It was awful, she was screaming. I ran up and her cheek had gone white and had a dent in it,” Ola said.

“I thought she’d ripped her cheek apart or something. I’m being very dramatic, but it looked horrible and then suddenly this bruise came up. It was massive on her cheek, massive. Now it’s gone all yellow. At the time I tried to put ice on her cheek but that did not go well – she hated it. We’re so relieved she’s okay,” she then said.

Read more: Strictly star James Jordan supported as he shares ‘back pain’ struggle

Share your well wishes to James on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.