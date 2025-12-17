James, Earl of Wessex’s life in the royal family as he celebrates 18th birthday

James, Earl of Wessex, is celebrating his 18th birthday on December 17, 2025.

James is the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s youngest child and the late Queen Elizabeth II’s youngest grandchild.

He lives a rather low-key life within the royal family. Let’s take a look…

James celebrates her 18th birthday this week (Credit: Cover Images)

James, Earl of Wessex’s life within the royal family

James was born on December 17, 2007. He turned 18 in December 2025.

He is the youngest child of Edward and Sophie and the younger brother of the couple’s daughter Lady Louise Windsor, 22.

Prince Edward has had to miss James’ birthday in 2024 due to oversea duties.

Both James and Louise have lived relatively normal lives despite being members of the royal family. Louise is currently studying at St Andrews University while James recently completed his GCSEs.

But what does the future hold for Queen Elizabeth II’s youngest grandchild?

Sophie and Edward are parents to Lady Louise and James (Credit: Cover Images)

When James gained royal title from Prince Edward

James was given his Earl of Wessex title in 2023, months after Charles became king.

The title was previously held by his father Edward. Prince Edward now holds his late father Prince Philip’s Duke of Edinburgh title.

The Duchess of Edinburgh previously discussed Louise and James’ futures within the royal family. She told The Times in 2020: “We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living.

“Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it’s highly unlikely.”

She also revealed how the family usually spend their weekends at the time. Sophie said: “They go to friends for sleepovers and parties. At weekends we do lots of dog walking and stay with friends. I guess not everyone’s grandparents live in a castle, but where you are going is not the important part, or who they are. When they are with the queen, she is their grandmother.”

James ‘could help’ Prince William in the future

Royal correspondent Danielle Stacey for HELLO! previously suggested that James “could choose to go down a military route like his cousins or carve out his own career”.

She also said James and sister Lady Louise could end up helping the Prince of Wales in the future when he becomes king.

