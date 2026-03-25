James Corden’s sister his double as she drops 9 stone on weight-loss jabs: ‘They revolutionised my life!’

James Corden’s sister has opened up about losing a whopping nine stone after taking weight loss jabs.

Civil servant Ruth, 44, revealed that she was a size 28 before her major weight loss.

Ruth opened up about her weight (Credit: The Life of Bryony / YouTube)

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James Corden’s sister Ruth on huge weight loss

Speaking on the Life of Bryony podcast this week, Ruth opened up about her weight loss journey and how she was “addicted” to food.

“I went on semaglutide [weight loss drug], it will be two years this year, and in all honesty, it has revolutionised my life,” he said.

“I can’t even explain or begin to put into words what it has done for me. Food noise is a horrendous thing to live with. I absolutely, 100% was addicted to food. It was a high-level addiction in my life, and it’s only since being on this drug that I’ve been able to go ‘Right, while that food noise is off Ruth, you’ve got to sort this out’,” she then continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Corden (@ruth_corden)

Ruth on the impact of her food addiction

Ruth continued, saying she was “so ill” before she started to lose weight.

“I was so ill I think before I started to lose weight, my resting heart rate was over 100, I had a beating in my ears that was probably high blood pressure, people ask me what was it and I don’t really know what made me wake up one day and go ‘I’m going to try and sort this out’,” she said.

“There wasn’t a light bulb moment, I suppose subconsciously I was really worried about myself,” she then added.

Ruth also opened up about the “anger” she felt towards her body after not being able to conceive a baby.

“I’ve dealt with a fair amount of grief in my life, I’ve struggled to have a baby, still live childless, and that’s not my choice. So there has been lots of moments where my body has been shamed in lots of different ways,” she said.

Ruth lost 9 stone (Credit: The Life of Bryony / YouTube)

Ruth Corden on her ‘anger’ towards her own body before weight loss

‘And the anger that I felt towards my body that I couldn’t do the thing that every woman should be able to do, have a baby and look after it – that all became about weight,” she said.

Continuing, Ruth said: “I have polycystic ovarian syndrome and endometriosis, and it all became about my weight, everything was centred around weight. So when I was trying for a baby, I went away and lost five stone, nothing about my fertility changed.”

In a seperate interview, Ruth revealed that she’d lost 9 stone from taking a weight loss drug. “I go to the gym and eat very little. I lost nearly nine stone, which has really changed my life in loads of different ways. I just feel this peace that I never, ever thought I’d feel in my life,” she admitted.

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