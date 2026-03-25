Jake Quickenden has opened up about his battle with ‘body dysmorphia’ in a new Instagram post.

The star, who regularly appears on This Morning, was supported by fans in the comment section.

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Jake Quickenden on his ‘body dysmorphia’

In a video for his one million followers, Jake said goodbye to winter, as he briefly opened up about his “constant need to diet” to look good now that spring is here.

In the video, Jake, wearing a black vest, can be seen walking backwards, face tilted up to the sun, while out on a walk. The caption, “Goodbye seasonal depression, hello body dysmorphia season,” can be seen on the video.

“One thing ends, another begins #relatable,” he then captioned the video.

In the comments section, he added: “Suns out – constantly thinking I need to diet and then eat more, and I don’t look great, but always with my top off.”

Jake was supported by fans (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans show their support

Taking to the comment section, Jake’s fans assured the star that he always looks “good”, and that they could relate to his video.

“Oh, Jake, you always look good. And your bright, lovely, kind, funny, positive personality shines through. The only one who notices is you. Honestly, trust a middle-aged lady….who was the same and now no [bleeps] given….the joy of aging,” one follower commented.

“You look great without your top on, Jake!” another said.

“So bloody true!!!!” a third wrote.

“I empathise with you so so much,” another added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Quickenden (@jakequickenden)

Jake’s surgical procedure

Last year, Jake was praised for opening up about losing his hair after undergoing a hair transplant.

The star shared a video of himself post-surgery on his Instagram.

“I thought I’d pop on and talk hair transplants,” he said. “If you’re a guy and you’re losing your hair, it might not seem like a huge issue or a big deal, but believe me, as a man who’s gone through hair loss, it is.

“Today, I’ve had my hairline where I was receding behind my hair transplant. And my Friar Tuck, because I was getting a bit of an egg in a nest,” he then continued.

Describing the pain, he said that a hair transplant is “probably the closest thing that a man can get to childbirth” and “unbearably painful”.

Taking to the comments, fans said: “Great to see a male celebrity talking about it.”

“Good for you! It’s about confidence and how YOU feel,” another said.

Read more: Jake Quickenden pleads for help as son, 1, left ‘screaming’ in pain