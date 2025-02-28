The Chase fans distracted as ITV viewers confuse contestant for This Morning host Dermot O’Leary

Fans watching ITV show The Chase were left distracted last night after a contestant was mistaken for This Morning host Dermot O’Leary.

The game show, hosted by Bradley Walsh, welcomed a new set of contestants during Thursday’s episode (February 27). However, viewers were immediately caught off guard after Harry introduced himself.

Viewers noted Harry looked like Dermot O’Leary (Credit: ITV)

ITV viewers confuse The Chase contestant Harry for Dermot O’Leary

Wearing a denim shirt and sporting short brown hair with a hint of stubble, fans noted that Harry resembled TV and radio star Dermot.

“Harry is a Dermot O’Leary and Dexter hybrid,” one user wrote on X.

“Harry looks a bit like Dermot O Leary,” another person shared.

“Dermot O’Leary in trap 3 #TheChase,” a third remarked.

“That last ten seconds were Dermot-illogical,” a fourth viewer joked.

Other viewers also insisted the contestant looked like Prince Harry.

“The lovechild of Dermot O’Leary and Prince Harry himself,” someone said.

“Didn’t realise his name was really Harry too busy not listening thought it was joke #thechase,” another remarked.

The final reminaing three contestants won £45k (Credit: ITV)

Contestants win £45k

Last night’s episode was a success for three out of four of the contestants. While Trevor was caught by Jenny Ryan, also known as The Vixen, Gail, Harry, and Maddy made it to the final chase with £45k in the prize pot after Gail helped secure £35k by taking the higher offer.

Rooting for them at home, fans were glad to see they didn’t walk away empty handed.

“Soo happy for them,” one user wrote.

“Well done team!…and none of them entertained the minus offer,” another person said.

“£45,000 win between Three players! Finally a good episode of The Chase for once,” a third shared.

“Lovely people on the team today. Really pleased they won. Jenny proving she’s only human!” a fourth wrote.

Dermot, who regularly hosts This Morning alongside Alison Hammond, was absent from the show today (February 28). He was replaced by Josie Gibson, who still showed up following a horrific injury. While the reason for Dermot’s no-show hasn’t been revealed, was he secretly busy celebrating his earnings?

