This Morning host Josie Gibson, 40, has posted a concerning snap from the hospital.

The presenter, who has been in the news recently for dropping subtle hints about her dating life, shared the update on her Instagram Stories last night (February 26).

Josie Gibson shared a snap in A&E (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

This Morning host Josie Gibson shares health update

In the midst of the promotion of her new Channel 5 show Around the World in First Class, This Morning star Josie seems to have made a hospital visit.

She took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a story, depicting the signboards in the hospital.

It displayed directions to the Fracture & Orthopaedic Clinic and Trauma Assessment Unit. In the overlay text, she wrote: “You couldn’t even make it up”, without revealing further details.

Josie Gibson did not share further details about her hospital visit (Credit: Instagram)

While her story has since disappeared, she added the track Cry, Cry by Mazzy Star to the story, to reflect her mood.

The TV presenter previously spoke about health struggles including tonsillitis and sleep paralysis. However, there isn’t any information about her recent hospitalization.

ED! has reached out to Josie’s representatives for comments about her hospital visit.

This Morning star teases ‘new man’ in her life

On the personal front, Josie’s relationship status has gathered immense attention in the past few months. Her cryptic Instagram Stories have led to fans believing that she’s found herself a new man.

Last October, she posted a clip from Jim Carrey’s movie Dumb and Dumber, which came with the caption: “When you have been out of the dating game and forgot how to flirt.”

A week before that, she shared another clip of the American rapper Kanye West, again hinting at dating.

The clip showed Kanye smiling while holding his hands in the air. The overlay text said: “When he fell in love with your personality, so you surprise him with seven more.”

Josie shares a five-year-old son, Reggie James, with her ex-boyfriend Terry.

