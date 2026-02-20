‘Downton Abbey meets EastEnders!’ Inside Jack Whitehall’s upcoming wedding to model Roxy Horner

Jack Whitehall has revealed some details about his upcoming wedding to his model fiancée, Roxy Horner.

Roxy, 34, and Jack, 37, got engaged in December 2024, just over a year on from welcoming their first child together.

Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner’s wedding

Ahead of his stint hosting this year’s BAFTAs on Sunday (February 22), Jack opened up about his upcoming wedding to Roxy.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show tomorrow (Saturday, February 21), Jack expresses his excitement about the upcoming big day.

“I’m very excited – it’s going to be great. It’s the first time our families are ever coming together,” he says.

“I’ve met her family, but my family have not met her family.”

‘Mash up of Downton Abbey and EastEnders’

Jack then continued, giving a hint at what the wedding may be like, thanks to his and Roxy’s families coming from different backgrounds.

“My family, and it will come as no surprise to you, are a bunch of gilet-wearing chinless toffs, and her family are proper cockney, all West Ham fans, proper salt of the earth,” he said.

“Her uncle Gary makes Danny look like Jacob Rees-Mogg,” he then joked.

“It’s going to be a mash-up of Downton Abbey and EastEnders.”

Jack and Roxy’s relationship

Roxy and Jack began dating back in 2020, and got engaged four years later, in 2024.

Roxy revealed the news in an Instagram video she shared with her 258k followers in December 2024.

In the video, captioned: “How could I fit in a whole year of highlights in one video? Here is a snippet of the last 2 magical months of 2024, feeling utterly blessed.”

In the video, Roxy could be seen showing off the stunning engagement ring Jack used to pop the question.

Jack also reposted a picture at the time, where Roxy branded him the “best fiance in the world”.

In 2023, Jack and Roxy welcomed their daughter. “Well this just happened! Utterly overwhelming and joyous in ways I couldn’t have even imagined. In awe of my partner @roxyhorner who has been amazing throughout this journey and is going to be the greatest mum ever. So excited to have started a family of my own. Having vowed I’d never be that guy I am now 100% going to be the parent that shows everyone endless pictures of their kid.” he wrote, sharing a picture of himself cradling his new baby.

