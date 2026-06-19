I’m A Celebrity star Adele Roberts reveals painful health ordeal that saw her ‘holding her intestine in’

I’m A Celebrity star Adele Roberts has opened up about the painful health ordeal that saw her having to hold her intestine in.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ revealed the medical issue on her Instagram yesterday (Thursday, June 18).

Adele shared a health update (Credit: Cover Images)

Adele Roberts reveals painful health ordeal

Taking to her Instagram yesterday, Adele revealed that she’d been forced to hold her intestine in after her stoma prolapsed.

The star shared a picture of herself lying in bed, showing off her stoma bag.

Adele had taken to her story to share the good news that she had completed a fitness challenge and raised money for cancer research.

However, she also revealed her health ordeal in the process.

“Audrey, (my stoma) prolapsed again, been up all night holding my intestine in,” she revealed.

“Tummy is sore, but at least my stoma is staying in my body for now.”

She then wrote: “That’s the effect of the pressure put on my stoma by bowel prep and a colonoscopy. It forces my intestine out of my stomach wall.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele Roberts (@adeleroberts)

Adele pays tribute to ‘Audrey’

Last year, Adele threw a birthday party for her stoma bag, Audrey, admitting it “saved my life”.

“People have parties for their pets… Audrey is just as important… maybe more so… I wouldn’t actually be alive without her. I’d also have a much less stressful life and accident prone life too haha,” she wrote.

“It’s like having a naughty baby strapped to my front. But I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she then continued.

“No seriously… I could have had her reversed by now but I’ve decided not to… just yet. We’ve got many more adventures to go on Audrey! Plus I’m not out of my 5 year ‘cancer free’ window yet… so until then I’ll keep her… just in case.

“Plus my body isn’t technically ready for a reversal just yet. It seems hell HAS frozen over and my bottom has decided to close up for business. So until that’s sorted out by surgery, Audrey is staying! 4 years old and still going strong!” she then added.

Read more: Adele Roberts shares worrying update from hospital as she undergoes tests three years on from cancer all-clear

What do you think of Adele Roberts getting more tests? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!