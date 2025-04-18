The stars of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! 2024 are planning a long-awaited reunion, but it could come with a side of drama.

Radio presenter Dean McCullough, who featured on the latest season alongside Maura Higgins, Danny Jones, Oti Mabuse, and Coleen Rooney, has confirmed the cast are still in regular contact and are even planning a luxury getaway together.

Dean McCullough confirmed the upcoming reunion in a recent interview (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2024 cast plan reunion

Despite recent controversy involving Danny and Maura, Dean told The Sun the I’m A Celebrity WhatsApp group is still alive and thriving.

“No, no one’s left. Everyone’s in it. Everyone’s chatting away,” he revealed.

Dean joked that their group chat includes everything from Coleen’s school run updates to Reverend Richard Coles sending selfies in nun costumes.

“The other day [Reverend Richard Coles] sent us a picture of him at 10 o’clock in the morning in full fancy dress. He was dressed as a nun,” Dean laughed.

But while the crew have yet to reunite in person, Dean confirmed plans are underway.

“We have a poll running in the group chat about a reunion date,” he revealed. “We are, let’s just say having a reunion. We’re going to be having a bit more of a luxurious holiday this time.”

Dean also teased that some cast members are already gearing up to work together on a secret project.

While he didn’t name names, fans are already speculating about a potentially awkward reunion between Danny and Maura.

Danny and Maura made headlines last month after they were spotted kissing (Credit: ITV)

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins

Last month, the I’m A Celeb duo made headlines after photos surfaced of married McFly star Danny Jones appearing to kiss Love Islander Maura Higgins at a BRITs afterparty.

The scandal caused a media storm, prompting Danny to issue a public apology to his wife, Georgia Horsley, and their young son.

Georgia has reportedly given Danny a second chance, and the couple are said to be working through the situation privately.

Maura, meanwhile, has kept a low profile. However, the Love Island star is said to be gearing up for her TV comeback, starting with an appearance on the BBC’s reboot of Blankety Blank, hosted by Bradley Walsh.

“Since that unfortunate incident, Maura’s kept to modelling jobs and posting glossy social media videos,” a source told The Sun. “But this will be her first TV appearance. She’s opening herself up to ribbing and scrutiny. But the BBC has ensured the drunken kiss stays off-limits because it’s a family show.”

