I’m A Celeb: Linda Robson admits breaking show rule and how ‘rude’ Eric Bristow told her to lose weight

Linda Robson – who appeared on I’m A Celeb back in 2012 – has reminisced on her time in the jungle in a new, exclusive chat with ED!

In the interview, Linda revealed she broke a major rule. She also revealed how fellow campmate Eric Bristow told her to lose some weight.

Linda was on the show in 2012 (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Linda Robson reveals rule break

Linda was on I’m A Celebrity 11 years ago, back in 2012. She was the third celeb to be eliminated, surviving 12 days in the jungle. The 2012 series, which featured the likes of Ashley Roberts, Helen Flanagan, and David Haye, was won by EastEnders star Charlie Brooks.

Speaking exclusively to ED! on behalf of altindex.com, Linda revealed what the hardest part of being on I’m A Celeb is – and it’s not the jungle, trials, or creepy critters.

“The hardest part is being in there for four or five days when you first arrive in Australia, locked up in a hotel and they wouldn’t let you get through to your family and give you an outside line,” Linda told us.

It was at this point that she confessed to breaking the rules.

“So, I put a hoodie on and snuck out of the hotel and went to a phone box and spoke to my husband and my kids to make sure they were all okay,” she revealed.

Eric was on the show that year too (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Linda on her ‘rude’ campmate

When asked who was her least favourite campmate, Linda said: “None of them really”. However, she did have a story to tell about Eric Bristow. Darts champion Eric was in the jungle with Linda that year. Eric finished in fourth place that year.

Sadly, he passed away in 2018 at the age of 60.

“I’d known Eric Bristow, God rest his soul, for quite a long time and he could be quite rude,” Loose Women star Linda told us.

” He told me once, ‘You need to stay in here a bit longer and lose some weight’ and I replied with, ‘Well you’re ugly and you’re always going to be ugly!’ It was all banter though,” she then continued.

” His son was out there, and my kids looked after his son as he was out there on his own, and all the families on the outside make really good friendships,” she then added.

Linda was third out (Credit: ITV)

Linda reveals more I’m A Celeb secrets

Elsewhere in the chat, Linda revealed that the star she was closest to in camp was Charlie.

“I got on well with all of them, we had David Haye, Colin Baker, Eric Bristow, Ashley Roberts, and a few others. Me and Charlie were the closest in there,” she told us.

When asked whether she would do the show again with the same cast, she said yes!

“I would actually, I looked gorgeous when I came out! I loved the sunshine,” she said.

