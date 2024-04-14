Holly Willoughby made a return to screens last night for the finale of Saturday Night Takeaway.

She teamed up with Rylan Clark as they took “revenge” on hosts Ant and Dec in the iconic Get Out Of Me Ear segment. Holly and Rylan instructed Ant and Dec to do a variety of embarrassing antics inside a restaurant.

Holly has been seen less on TV in recent weeks after she finished up hosting the 2024 series of Dancing On Ice. She also left This Morning in October 2023, so she’s no longer on screens during the week.

But now, a bookies has predicted Holly’s next move and it could be landing her own show on ITV!

Holly returned to screens last night for Saturday Night Takeaway (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby on Saturday Night Takeaway

As Holly appeared on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway last night, fans gushed. One wrote on X: “So happy to see @hollywills back on TV.”

Holly recently landed a presenting role on new Bear Grylls show Bear Hunt on Netflix. But what could she also do next?

Well, a bookies has predicted that Holly could land her own show on ITV.

Betfred has predicted the move, saying it could be the “natural step next” for Holly.

Holly Willoughby could land her own ITV show, bookies predict (Credit: Cover Images)

Holly Willoughby news

Betfred’s Kayley Cornelius said: “Holly Willoughby appears to be wasting no time in jumping straight back into her presenting career after she took an extended break towards the tail end of 2023 when she announced she was stepping down from her position at This Morning.

So this seems like a natural next step.

“After a successful stint on this year’s Dancing On Ice, where she co-hosted the series alongside Stephen Mulhern, and the recent news breaking that Willoughby is set to host a new Netflix series, ‘Bear Hunt,’ with Bear Grylls – fans are now left wondering what will be next for the British broadcaster and when we can expect her back on their screens.”

Meanwhile, she added: “While Dancing On Ice was a hit, the current 2/1 odds suggest that a Saturday primetime hosting role may not be on the cards for Holly in the near future.

Holly has been seen less on TV in recent weeks (Credit: Cover Images)

Holly on ITV

“However, the probability of the This Morning star securing her own ITV show before the end of 2024 is significantly higher, with the odds currently sitting at 1/1, expected to change as the year goes on.

“The presenter is known to have a close relationship with ITV and remains one of the most notable faces from the company. So it feels like it’s only a matter of time before she gets her very own show. Willoughby has years of experience across a variety of different genres of TV. So this seems like a natural next step.”

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Holly Willoughby shows off stunning new hair look and shares makeover news as she admits ‘it’s been a while’

Would you like to see Holly have her own show? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.