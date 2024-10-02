Every celebrity Holly Willoughby is rumoured to have had ‘beef’ with following Phillip Schofield’s thinly-veiled ‘attack’

Holly Willoughby has seemingly had some awkward run-ins with celebrities over the years, including the breakdown of her friendship with Phillip Schofield.

This week, Phillip, 62, has made a return to our screens on Channel 5’s Cast Away. In it, he has discussed his affair scandal and his exit from ITV.

He also addressed the friends who ‘left’ when the affair came to light. Some viewers have accused him of making some thinly-veiled digs at Holly, including seemingly mocking her infamous ‘are you okay?’ speech on This Morning.

But apart from Phil, which other famous faces has Holly allegedly had beef with? Let’s have a look.

Holly and Phil’s friendship has broken down over the last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Last year, Holly and Phillip’s friendship broke down after he admitted to lying to those around him over his affair with a younger male colleague.

The pair had been close friends for many years, going on holidays together and hosting This Morning for 14 years.

On his Cast Away show, Phillip appeared to take a dig at Holly as he asked his family “if you’re okay, then we’re okay, and I’m okay. Are you okay?”

ICYMI last year, when Holly returned to This Morning to address Phil’s exit, she asked viewers: “Firstly, are you okay?”

It resulted in the star being ridiculed online.

Rumours surrounded Amanda and Holly last year (Credit: Cover Images)

Amanda Holden

Last year, Amanda Holden sparked speculation she had ‘beef’ with Holly as she was accused of also mocking her “are you okay?” speech.

In an Instagram post at the time, Amanda asked her followers: “Hello. It is Tuesday. Are you okay?”

Reports then emerged, claiming the two women were feuding. However, shortly after, Amanda shut down claims of a ‘feud’ with Holly.

She said: “Sadly strong and intelligent women have for far too long been pitted against on another when we should all be celebrated in our own right.

“It’s so different to how men are written about. Women are still expected to say nothing, suffer silently and just get on with it.”

TV’s Eamonn has not held back when discussing Holly and Phil (Credit: GB News)

Eamonn Holmes on Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Eamonn Holmes has been a long-time critic of both Phillip and Holly.

Following Phil’s exit from ITV last year, Eamonn also took aim at his former This Morning colleague Holly – accusing her of ‘using’ fellow presenter Alison Hammond.

He said on GB News at the time: “This nonsense that goes on that Holly Willoughby now has Alison Hammond as her best friend. And it’s Alison Hammond’s birthday party and Alison Hammond goes to Holly Willoughby’s select night out with her friends. This wouldn’t have happened two years ago. Are you kidding? Alison has been on that programme 30 years.

“And I’m sure there was very little contact between her and the presenters. But then it all changed. They use people, just use other people. It’s disgusting. And it’s tolerated.”

Meanwhile, after Phil announced his exit from This Morning, Eamonn also slammed Holly’s very short statement.

He said on GB News: “Excuse me, why isn’t she coming out in public and saying, ‘I have my own professional integrity, he’s done something which will reflect badly on me.’

“But she again has been as false as he is and nobody is talking about the elephant in the room.”

Peter Jones and Tara weren’t reportedly happy with Holly dropping out of a business deal (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly Willoughby and Peter Jones

Elsewhere, Holly reportedly fell out with Dragons’ Den star Peter Jones some years ago.

Peter’s partner Tara had planned to set up lifestyle brand Truly together with Holly, with Peter as chairman, in 2018.

But Holly dropped the bombshell she was withdrawing from the lucrative business venture at the last minute – leaving Peter allegedly furious.

When asked about the friendship in 2021, Tara told the Telegraph: “Euggh. I’m not going to pretend. It was devastating. We were exceptionally close. And of course as a business, you really feel the loss of a celebrity face.”

