Concerns for Holly Willoughby and husband Dan Baldwin after presenter pleaded guilty in court: ‘There’s a very real fear’

Holly Willoughby is tipped to make her long-awaited TV return as a Strictly presenter next year — but could all of that come crashing down?

The former This Morning host has been plagued with legal issues this year, which threaten to overshadow her glittering comeback.

As well as facing a dispute over her and her husband’s company, Roxy Media’s unpaid taxes, she pleaded guilty in court yesterday (December 2) after knocking a rider off their scooter.

Needless to say, it’s been an eventful time for the former TV starlet.

Holly and husband Dan’s Roxy Media’s legal troubles

Holly’s business owes £300,000 in tax (Image: Splash News)

Trouble has been brewing with Roxy Media for a long time. Earlier in November, the High Court dismissed a petition to shut down the business.

The Tax Tribunal is now set to deal with the unpaid tax bill of £377,000.

Speaking to Closer magazine, an insider claims this situation is pushing Holly to her limit.

“Holly is understandably extremely stressed,” they said. “She’s trying to put on a brave face, but there’s a very real fear she could lose something she’s worked so hard for and it’s taken an enormous emotional toll.”

“The business has always been a passion project for her and Dan, and after all the career blows Holly’s faced over the last couple of years, Roxy was the one constant. To now be confronted with the possibility of that falling apart too is devastating.”

Reps for Holly were contacted.

Holly Willoughby pleads guilty in court

Holly got six points on her license. (Image: Splash News)

While she didn’t appear in person, Holly submitted a guilty plea to Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court. With this postal plea, she accepted the charge of driving without due care and attention, according to The Sun.

In the end, she was fined £2,444 (including court costs) and given six points on her license. She has two weeks to pay the fine.

The court saw footage of Holly turning right in her car without indicating. As she drove down a side street, a man on a scooter was sent flying.

Lawyer Aisling Byrnes defended Holly, insisting that she had a “momentary lapse in judgement.”

“She was horrified to find she had caused this accident and the injury, that really upset her,” she said, adding that the incident was “completely out of character” for Holly.

“[Holly is extremely remorseful,” Aisling concluded. She left her vehicle and went straight to the drive or the moped and offered him water and her phone and remained at the scene until the officers arrived.”

“She admitted guilt at the scene and pleaded guilty via post as soon as she got the form.”

Read More: Holly Willoughby enjoys free family holiday to Florida as fans divided: ‘Poor taste’

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of this story. We want to hear your thoughts!