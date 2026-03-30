Helen Flanagan makes shock statement about daughter Matilda, 10, ahead of Ex On The Beach debut

Helen Flanagan has made a surprise statement about her 10-year-old daughter Matilda ahead of her Ex On The Beach debut.

The former Coronation Street star, 35, will appear on screen for the first time in EOTB when the new series kicks off tomorrow (Tuesday March 31).

Helen will come face-to-face with one of her exes on the show, alongside a string of other celebrities and their former flames.

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But before the programme has even aired, Helen is likely to raise eyebrows with a shock comment about her young daughter.

Helen Flanagan has made a shock admission about her daughter ahead of her Ex On The Beach appearance (Credit: Paramount+)

Helen Flanagan’s shock statement about daughter Matilda

Helen has revealed that she will be letting Matilda watch her on the show, which will air on Paramount+ for the first time since moving from MTV.

The mum-of-three even said her two youngest – Delilah, seven, and five-year-old Charlie – “will most likely be watching” as well.

“They’ll definitely be watching – I’ve already promised Matilda that she can watch it,” Helen told The Sun.

“I am sure Delilah and Charlie will be watching it too.

“Matilda was with me when I did my photo shoot for Ex On The Beach – all of my bikini shots. I think it is really empowering.”

Helen said she wants to prove to her kids she is a “free spirit” who does her own thing.

However, Common Sense Media, which is a trusted guide parents use when deciding what their children can watch, rates Ex On The Beach as a 15+.

The website states: “Parents need to know that Ex on the Beach is a reality series featuring cast members who confront their exes.

“It features all the (bleeped) swearing, drinking, sexual innuendo, and fighting (including with some slapping and throwing) these types of shows are well-known for.

“It doesn’t send a great message about healthy relationships and handling personal conflicts, either.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan)

‘Absolutely terrible’

Parents, meanwhile, have rated the ‘positive messages’ and ‘positive role models’ guide for EOTB a 1 out of 5 for both.

Some mums and dads who have contributed to the reviews have also suggested the show should be an 18+, rather than a 15+.

One parent, who watched an earlier series on MTV, said: “This is absolutely terrible and this is a review coming from someone who watches reality TV.

“This programme is full of swearing and derogatory comments towards women.

“The men are very open about speaking about women like they are objects and just talking about how they are going to [bleep] them all.”

Helen shares her three children with her footballer ex, Scott Sinclair.

It is not yet known who she will be reuniting with on Ex On The Beach, but it will not be Scott.

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