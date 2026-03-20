Harry Judd sparks concern after collapsing and admitting he’s ‘wiped out’ in emotional video

Musician Harry Judd has left fans concerned after he shared a video of himself collapsing in an emotional video.

The McFly drummer, who won Strictly in 2011, is currently training for the London Marathon. However, following an injury, the Obviously hitmaker admitted he has been struggling.

Harry reveals he pulled an injury while training for the London marathon (Credit: Splashnews.com)

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Harry Judd reveals injury ‘wiped me out’ ahead of London Marathon

In an Instagram video shared yesterday (March 19), Harry, 40, can be seen collapsed on the ground with his arm raised above his head.

While holding a bottle of water, he noted he was having a “rest” to “cool” himself down.

“WARNING: Boring running chat. Few frustrating weeks,” Harry wrote in his caption.

“Was flying — 85k weeks, sub-18 5k… then injury hit and wiped me out for 3 weeks. Thought London was gone.”

However, in a positive update, Harry said that over the past few weeks, he’s been able to “long run,” take part in “a couple of sessions,” and manage it “just”.

He concluded: “Two runs a week + cross training. Not ideal — but it’s manageable with the injury. Sub 3 might have to wait… So I’m gunning for a PB instead.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A R R Y J U D D (@harryjudd)

‘I’m really sorry you’re going through this!’

Following the upload, fans were left concerned for Harry as he continued to train for the marathon.

“I’m really sorry you’re going through this, Harry. It’s not easy at all. Be kind to yourself, you’re doing your best and that sub 3 is coming, it’s just a matter of time!” one user wrote.

“Run well but listen to your body,” another person urged.

“Keep the easy easy, listen to your body and you are definitely in PB form,” a third remarked.

“Looks like hell but you go!!!” a fourth said while championing him on.

Read more: Harry Judd’s three-year-old son rushed to hospital after washing pod ‘burst and got into his eyes’

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