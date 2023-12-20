Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers shares unseen clips of his cancer treatment as fans in tears

Hairy Bikers legend Dave Myers had fans sobbing at their screens after he issued a sad update amid his cancer battle.

The TV favourite was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 aged 66. At the time, he told fans that didn’t want to “hide under a rock”, but would be away from work.

And this week, Dave and best pal Si King were back on TV screens for their Christmas special TV show. But things took an emotional turn when Dave opened up about his cancer diagnosis.

Dave was back on TV screens (Credit: BBC)

Hairy Bikers star Dave issues health update

Appearing alongside his best pal Si King, Dave appeared on the latest episode of Hairy Bikers: Coming Home For Christmas on Tuesday (December 19).

During the show, Dave spoke out about his cancer diagnosis and the programme also aired unseen clips of the TV chef getting treatment at the hospital. “I didn’t want to eat. I would fall over quite a lot. By the second lot of chemo my hair came out really quite radically,” he said during the episode.

“Your hair, eyelashes, everything just goes. I’ve never gone on about what sort of cancer I’ve got because I feel like that’s my business,” he added.

Dave went on: “That’s not what I want. I felt so guilty because of the effects it’s having on my wife Lil.”

The show featured clips of Dave in hospital (Credit: BBC)

Dave Myers on Hairy Bikers Christmas special

Later on in the show, Hairy Bikers star Dave revealed he was able to get back on his bike to head on another road trip with Si.

After riding his bike for the first time in a long time, he said: “My legs are going, the grin, I feel like a hysterical teenager again. I’m going to phone Kingy. It means we can get back on the road together again.”

Fans were left sobbing over the scenes (Credit: BBC)

Hairy Bikers fans ‘welling up’

Fans watching the pair’s festive special were left emotional watching the heartbreaking scenes.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “Actually welling up a bit at the Hairy Bikers Christmas Special. Cancer sucks, delighted Dave Myers is doing well.”

Someone else said: “Crying here – in a bit of shame tbh . I enjoy watching the Hairy Bikers but never really liked Dave Myers. Watching his bravery now ? Incredible guy. Just incredible. How the hell he has coped I’ve no idea. I would not have.”

A third added: “Hairy Bikers making me blub 15 minutes in…” Another viewer penned: “Watching the Hairy Biker Dave Myers talking about his cancer treatment was very humbling.”

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.