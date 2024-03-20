The Hairy Bikers team has issued another warning over a vile scam following the death of Dave Myers.

Earlier this month, just 10 days after the death of Dave, a cruel scam artist handed yet more heartache to his wife Liliana and best friend Si King. A warning was issued to fans on The Hairy Bikers’ Facebook page at the time.

Now, this week, they’ve been forced to issue another warning to fans as the scams continued. It detailed a cruel scam engineered to make money from Dave Myers’ death.

The scam will have doubtless added to Si’s heartache following the death of Dave (Credit: BBC)

The Hairy Bikers fans warned over Dave Myers scam

Dave died on February 28, with his best pal Si announcing the heartbreaking news on their joint official Instagram page.

Dave’s wife Lili had previously shared that, other than that account, the duo weren’t very active on social media. And it seems one fraudster tried to take advantage of that to profit from Dave’s death.

Sharing a warning on Facebook this week, The Hairy Bikers team told fans to be aware of scams. A message read: “Everyone at the Hairy Bikers Management Team is deeply saddened with the passing of Dave Myers. He will be deeply missed by all of us. However, we now urgently need your help!”

A poster then followed, telling fans how to avoid the scam. The team wrote: “Many of you have been emailing us pointing out that fake profiles are appearing on Facebook and Instagram, the latest one is of Si King.

“Our Team has been desperately trying to get Meta to remove these fake profiles for the past 2 weeks without success. Below is a screenshot of a fake page.”

They warned: “There are instances where a ‘post’ has a link to a Bitcoin scam asking for donations to a cancer charity in the name of Dave Myers. Rest assured, this is not genuine in any shape or form.”

They then advised people to unfollow the page and report it.

Dave Myers’ wife

Dave’s death left the nation heartbroken in February. Earlier this month, his wife Liliana said she felt like she was “grieving with the whole nation”.

She said on Instagram: “I want you all to know that I have read every single message and comment that you sent… your stories about Dave, your feelings you shared with me mean a lot and my heart is filled with gratitude and love.”

My heart is filled with gratitude and love.

“It amazes me how many hearts he touched and how many people wanted to express their love for what Dave and Si have created for nearly 20 years. I know The Hairy Bikers have been part of your living rooms for such a long time and I feel your loss as much as you feel mine!” Liliana then added.

Dave’s wife Liliana shared a heartbreaking tribute to her husband recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dave Myers funeral

Announcing his death on February 29, Si said that his best friend was now on a journey that he sadly couldn’t join him on.

No details of Dave Myers’ funeral have yet been announced. However, Dave had detailed previously what he’d like his send off to be like. His wishes included rock music, lots of tears and cocktails.

