TV chef Gregg Wallace has landed himself in hot water once again after sharing a picture on Instagram with his wife Anna-Marie.

The couple were enjoying a night out when the snap was taken. Gregg said: “Waiting for our lift, fabulous dinner @thewesthouserestaurant. Just me and Anna, Wally stayed home.”

But fans of the Masterchef star immediately pointed out the somewhat mismatched pose.

Gregg Wallace told: ‘Not sure about the body language’

In the picture, Anna-Marie holds a seated position with her hands on her knees. Meanwhile Gregg is all dominance, standing with one leg on an ottoman.

One follower said: “Mmm not sure about the body language.” Gregg replied to his follower with: “Ooh, please tell me.”

They responded: “With all my respect again. Is just the body language. You try to show some superior some sort of next to your wife and your pet which I find unnecessary.”

Another suggested the set-up was very “Alan Partridge”. “What do we call this pose, then?” another asked.

It’s not the first time Gregg’s garnered criticism for the way he behaves around wife Anna-Marie, 22 years his junior.

In a recent weekend supplement, Gregg documented a typical Saturday and many felt the star wasn’t exactly a pin-up for equal opportunities. He told The Telegraph that Anna has his lunch “ready on the table” at midday.

He then said: “I’m a much better father now I’m older, although another child isn’t something that I would have chosen at my age. I was always very honest with Anna, but it’s what she wanted and I love her.

“I just requested two things – that we had help in the house (so her mum moved in) and secondly that we had at least one week a year when we holidayed just the two of us.”

He also came under fire for documenting just 90 minutes spent with his non-verbal autistic son and two hours on video games. Some readers revolted and Gregg later hit back: “I’m with my son in the house all the time.”

Gregg has come under fire again (Credit: YouTube)

Gregg’s romance history

Inside the Factory star Gregg was married three times before meeting fourth wife Anna. His first marriage lasted just six weeks. He then had two children with second wife, pastry chef Denise. The couple divorced in 2004 and Denise died from alcohol addiction in 2017.

He met his third wife, biology teacher Heidi, on Twitter/X in 2009. Their subsequent marriage lasted 15 months and Gregg later said: “The third one was a huge mistake. Probably the unhappiest I have ever been in my life but she was a teacher and was really good with the kids.”

Undeterred, Gregg then found love again on Twitter/X after Anna-Marie slid into his DMs to discuss ingredients.

The couple married in 2016 and welcomed their son Sid Massimo Wallace three years later.

