Inside Gregg Wallace’s ‘£1m’ Kent mansion he shares with wife and son including picturesque views and grand fireplace

Gregg Wallace might come across like a down-to-earth guy on the telly but a quick peruse of Instagram reveals that he doesn’t exactly live like the rest of us.

The MasterChef judge and Inside the Factory presenter often allows his social media followers glimpses into his luxurious six-bedroom home, reportedly worth at least £1m, and let’s just say we’re very jealous!

Here’s everything we know…

Gregg Wallace house

Gregg lives in the rural village of Biddenden, in the borough of Ashford, Kent.

He shares a mammoth farmhouse with his fourth wife of seven years, Anne-Marie, who is 21 years his junior.

Gregg Wallace and his wife have a house to die for! (Credit: ITV)

The couple have a four-year-old son, Sid. Gregg also has two grown-up children from his second marriage.

By the looks of things, thought has gone into every inch of the family’s house. No need to venture further than the hallway, which Gregg’s followers were in awe of over Christmas, with one likening it to “a scene from Home Alone”.

Dreamy dining room

We guess it’s only fitting that a MasterChef judge should have a nice room to eat in, but Gregg’s dining room is especially stunning.

From the beamed ceilings to that candelabra on the table, it’s the ideal dinner party location.

Naturally, Gregg’s kitchen is the room that his followers get to see most of, often being invited in for cooking videos. And unsurprisingly, it doesn’t disappoint.

Gregg’s grand fireplace

Gregg’s living room is equally stunning, complete with one of the grandest fireplaces we’ve ever set eyes on.

Imagine curling up in front of that on a cold winters day – Gregg’s beloved dogs must be in their element!

Gregg Wallace “office”

The things we’d give to have an “office” like this to WFH from!

Does he have enough frames up on that wall?

Garden

If you were impressed by the inside of Gregg’s house, wait until you see the outside. Grounds would probably be a more fitting word than garden, with the house looking out onto five picturesque acres of their own land, as well as their own stables and a pond.

We’re surprised Gregg ever feels the need to go on holiday with a gorgeous terrace like this to sip wine on of a summer’s evening.

When are we getting invited round then Gregg, hmm?

Inside the Factory airs Sunday (February 18) from 9pm on BBC Two.

