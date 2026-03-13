Gordon Ramsay’s show of support for wife Tana as she ‘makes major career move’ following stillbirth of baby boy

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is said to be incredibly proud of his wife Tana Ramsay as she reportedly embarks on a brand-new career path.

The 51 year old, who shares six children with the TV chef, is said to be training to become a midwife after enrolling at a London university last year.

Tana Ramsay is reportedly pursuing a career as a midwife (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

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Gordon Ramsay shows support for wife Tana

According to insiders, Tana has been quietly working towards the qualification while balancing family life.

A source told The Sun: “Tana has been working on the next steps in her career since last year and has enrolled in a London-based university to study midwifery.”

Friends and family are said to be fully behind the decision, describing the new path as a natural fit.

“Tana’s friends and family weren’t surprised when she said she wanted to pursue this career. She used to be a nursery school teacher and is a fantastic, kind and empathetic mum and friend. Midwifery feels like the perfect match for her.”

Her family are said to be particularly proud of the move.

“Gordon and their children couldn’t be more supportive or proud of her,” the source said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tana Ramsay (@tanaramsay)

Gordon and Tana’s stillbirth of son

Tana and Gordon share six children together – Megan, twins Jack and Holly, Tilly, Oscar and Jesse.

The couple have also spoken openly about the heartbreak they experienced in 2016 when Tana gave birth to their stillborn son Rocky at five months pregnant. The tragedy has remained close to their hearts ever since.

In a moving social media tribute from 2023 marking the anniversary of his death, Tana wrote: “Little did we know a few days later I would be holding our little boy Rocky. Born with a strong heartbeat, but too little to survive. Although it’s 7 years t0day, it still feels like yesterday. We all miss you every day.”

The experience also deepened the couple’s appreciation for the work midwives do.

In 2024, Tana and Gordon surprised midwife Agnes Nisbett with a Pride of Britain Award for supporting mothers who had experienced stillbirth.

Speaking at the ceremony, Gordon reflected on their own loss. “Six years ago we experienced that,” he said.

Before meeting Gordon, Tana worked as a Montessori nursery teacher in Chiswick after completing her early childhood education training.

She later built her own career in the food and lifestyle world. However, sources say her new path reflects a desire to help other parents during one of the most important moments of their lives.

Becoming a qualified midwife typically takes three years of full-time study, including academic training and placements in NHS hospitals. Students must then register with the Nursing and Midwifery Council before practising professionally.

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