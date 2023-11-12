Gordan Ramsay’s daughters Holly and Tilly ‘feeling so lucky’ as they welcome baby brother with sweet Instagram posts

The children of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay have reacted to the birth of their baby brother today (November 12), welcoming their newest sibling to the world via social media. This follows the birth of Gordon and Tana Ramsay’s sixth child – a baby boy named Jesse James Ramsay.

Posting last night (November 11), Gordon and wife Tana both announced the birth of son Jesse James in an Instagram post – sharing a picture of Tana in bed, clutching the newborn. In the picture, Gordon leans in to kiss his son’s forehead.

Jesse joins sisters Megan, 25, Holly and Jack 23, Matilda – or Tilly – aged 22, and Oscar, who is four.

The Hell’s Kitchen star has welcomed another addition to the family (Credit: YouTube)

Gordon and Tana Ramsay celebrate arrival of baby Jesse James

The chef, who celebrated his 57th birthday earlier this week, posted: “What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done,” proud dad Gordon wrote.

“It’s been a nerve-wracking 9 months, but we’ve made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle. Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much,” mum Tana said.

‘Welcome to the world!’ announces Tilly Ramsay

Following the news, two of Gordon’s three daughters shared the good news on their own Instagram accounts.

“Welcome to the world Jesse James Ramsay!! Feeling so lucky to have another amazing brother and to be a big sister again!!” wrote Tilly, with a picture of herself holding little Jesse James.

‘You are a rockstar,’ gushes Holly Ramsay

Big sister Holly also shared a picture of herself holding her new baby brother.

“Welcome to the world Jesse James. I’m a big sister again and my heart is so full. Tana Ramsay you are a rockstar,” she said, tagging her mum in the post.

All four family accounts were inundated with messages wishing the Ramsays well.

“Congratulations to you all, sending lots of love,” wrote one well-wisher.

“Congratulations to you and your wonderful family. He is perfect. Mazel tov!” wrote another.

“About a week before this kid has his own Instagram account,” said a third, more cynically.

