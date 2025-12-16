Gogglebox star Helena Worthington has revealed that she’s pregnant – and is due in just seven weeks!

The star shared the news of her secret pregnancy on Instagram, and her fans are thrilled.

Helena (left) is pregnant (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox star Helena Worthington pregnant

Taking to Instagram recently, Helena revealed that she’s just a few weeks away from giving birth to her second child.

The star, who has appeared on Gogglebox since 2017, shared a picture of herself and her son, Erwin, at the RHS Garden Bridgwater.

In the photo, Helena can be seen wearing a big winter coat, as her blossoming baby bump can be seen underneath her floral purple dress.

Erwin, meanwhile, can be seen taking an interest in some of what’s growing in the conservatory they’re standing in.

“Pregnant. Tired. Raging indigestion.

“Still crouching down to explain why we don’t dig up all the bulbs,” Helena captioned the post.

Helena is expecting a baby girl (Credit: Channel 4)

‘Pregnant. Tired. Raging indigestion’

Helena’s caption continued.

“33 weeks pregnant at RHS Bridgwater with my first baby, while waiting for my next one,” she wrote.

“We took Erwin here often when he was a new bean. These in-between moments feel really precious lately — messy, slow, and very real,” she then continued.

“I’m excited, but I feel weird that Erwin will seem so big all of a sudden.”

Last night, Helena revealed that she is expecting a baby girl. The star shared the news in a post paying tribute to her gran, who died recently.

“I’m expecting a baby girl in the next month, and my heart aches knowing my nana won’t get to meet her. But I know she’ll be part of her in so many ways — in stories, in humour, and in that same strength and warmth,” she wrote.

Helena’s followers sent their well wishes (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans gush over Helena’s baby news

Helena’s followers took to the comments of her baby post to gush over the joyful news.

Fellow Gogglebox star Ellie Warner took to the comments to post a string of love heart emojis. Meanwhile, Celebrity Big Brother star Danny Beard posted a couple of heart eyes emojis.”

“Omgosh, many congratulations!!How precious,” one commented.

“Looking great,” another said.

“Ahhhh huge congratulations! Feels like an age ago we were in your Whalley Range garden talking about whether or not you’d want another. What a great family your baby is about to join,” a pal of the star said.

“Love you guys,” another said.

