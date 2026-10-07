Gogglebox star Baasit Siddiqui stuns fans with ‘beautiful’ photo of his wife to celebrate anniversary

Gogglebox star Baasit Siddiqui has celebrated 14 years of marriage with his wife Melissa through a warm anniversary post.

The telly favourite marked the milestone on Instagram, sharing breakfast pictures and a photograph from their 2012 wedding.

Looking back, Baasit admitted: “No idea where the 14 years have gone!”

Baasit has also built a working life away from Gogglebox, with more than ten years spent as a full-time teacher.

He joined the Channel 4 programme for its first series in 2013.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Siddiquis (@thesiddiquis)

Gogglebox star Baasit Siddiqui shares wedding memories

He posted a smiling photograph from the couple’s anniversary breakfast, alongside a throwback from their wedding day.

His caption read: “Celebrating our 14 year wedding anniversary with a cheeky brekkie [heart].”

Baasit said the years had passed quickly, adding that they were still having fun together. He wrote: “Somehow along the way 14 years has passed since we said ‘I do.'”

The couple spent breakfast discussing family life, something Baasit joked was typical for parents. Their two children also featured in his selection of family pictures.

The post included UB40’s cover of Can’t Help Falling In Love. Baasit identified the track as the song used for their first dance.

Fans gushed over the post as one person wrote: “Lovely to see your wife, she’s beautiful. Best wishes to your family and your dad.”

Another said: “Happy anniversary to you both. Beautiful pictures to remind you of your special day.”

A third added: “What a beautiful family.”

Melissa remains away from Gogglebox cameras

Melissa, however, has never appeared on the Channel 4 programme.

Baasit has appeared alongside his father, Sid, and brothers Umar and Raza since the programme’s first series. That has made Baasit’s online family updates a rare window into their lives together.

The family also shared pictures from a summer trip to Cyprus, including a hike to Agioi Saranta Cave Church.

At their previous anniversary, Melissa said they had spent 16.5 years together.

Baasit appears on Gogglebox alongside his family (Credit: Channel 4)

Baasit and Melissa’s Mind fundraising plans

In April 2025, the couple announced plans to run the London Marathon in support of Mind.

Baasit said he had experienced the event before, while Melissa began running in January 2024. He described the chance to take part with his wife as particularly special.

The chosen cause reflected concerns he had encountered during his education career.

He said in 2025 that he had worked across education for the previous five years. That work involved teachers, children and families.

Read more: Best friends Jude and Sherry join Gogglebox cast for 2026 series

He also highlighted rising mental health pressures across schools and homes. His examples included teacher workload, children’s social media pressures and parental struggles linked to living costs.

Mind’s work on awareness and stigma was central to their fundraising plans.

The anniversary post struck a lighter note, celebrating a marriage shaped by shared milestones and family time.

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