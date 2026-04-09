Super-slim Gogglebox star Amy Tapper shows off dramatic new look following eight-stone weight loss

Gogglebox star Amy Tapper has shown off her new look after her dramatic eight-stone weight loss.

The TV personality, 26, who appeared on the show from its first series through to its 11th, has dropped from a size 26 to a size 18.

Amy rocked a new hairstyle (Credit: @amytappsx / Instagram)

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Gogglebox star Amy Tapper shows off new look

Taking to her Instagram story yesterday (Wednesday, April 8), Amy shared a selfie showing off her new look.

The star, who was just 13 when she first appeared on Gogglebox, posed for a selfie in her car, rocking a straight hairstyle, marking a major change from her usual curly locks, and sported a nose stud.

“Oh hey, me again x,” she captioned the snap, which went out to her 77.9k followers.

Amy (pictured in 2018) was a size 28 before her weight loss (Credit: ITV)

Amy’s weight loss journey

Amy’s snap comes after she lost an impressive eight stone, thanks to a combination of regular exercise and Mounjaro.

This has seen her drop eight dress sizes, and she is now a size 18, down from a size 26.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she opened up about her weight loss journey and the side effects of it.

“Unfortunately and inevitably, when you’ve lost as much weight as eight stone, and there’s gonna be more, there’s a lot of skin that is just not gonna disappear with exercise. It’s not possible, you know? It’s stones and stones of fat, and it’s now just skin. My arms and my tummy are definitely gonna need surgery at some point, but my legs are actually OK,” she said.

Amy has also argued that she maintains a regular exercise regime, hitting back at trolls who claim she’s “cheating” by taking Mounjaro.

“I’ve been with the same personal trainer for five years. I love going to the gym anyway, just mentally, it makes the biggest difference to my week, and hand-in-hand with Mounjaro,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Tapper (@amytappsx)

Amy on why she started her weight loss journey

Appearing on Good Morning Britain back in September, Amy revealed why she decided to try to lose weight.

“It was just ongoing for years and years. I’d been overweight since I was about six or seven years old, and that was when the doctor visits started, seeing what was wrong, and no one could quite put their finger on it,” she said.

“I just started dieting, a number of diets, tried everything, and it would be the same thing over and over again. I would lose about two to three stone. Once I got to that three-stone mark, nothing more,” she then continued.

She then added, “I just got to the point of being fed up. I said: ‘I want to have surgery, I want to wake up tomorrow and not be like this. I can’t do it anymore.’ It’s all a circle, isn’t it? It’s a constant vicious cycle.”

She also revealed her plans to be on Mounjaro “for life”, as the jab doesn’t fix you “forever”.

“The minute you come off of it, my body is going to start doing what it was doing before, which means, yeah, I will be on it for life. We’ll look through it, and we’ll see as we go along, we don’t know what can happen, but I’m on the highest dose at the moment,” she said.

Read more: Gogglebox star Amy Tapper slips into swimwear as she shows off seven-stone weight loss: ‘It’s not the lazy way out’

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