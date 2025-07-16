Former I’m A Celeb star GK Barry has welcomed a new dog into the family and announced the news with fans.

The 25-year-old internet personality, who is also a panelist on Loose Women, showed off her new pup via Instagram, and her followers are obsessed.

While sharing an update, GK announced she has a new dog (Credit: ITV)

GK Barry welcomes new dog into family home

In a post shared 13 hours ago (July 15), GK showed off her new dog, Sherry-Baby, in a carousel post. In a handful of snaps, Sherry-Baby could be seen bonding with her other dog, Noodle.

Meanwhile, the pup was photographed with GK, her partner, footballer Ella Rutherford, and her mother in other slides.

“Introducing our newest daughter Sherry-Baby (double barrel ofc),” she wrote in her caption.

“She’s a Korean Maltese and has completed our family. Noodle is obsessed with his new sister/best friend.”

GK added: “[We] hope you love her as much as we do. Noodle & Sherry-Baby 4 Life xo.”

The podcast host uploaded the post as a joint upload with Ella.

‘My whole heart’

Following the wholesome announcement, fans gushed in the comments section.

“The lesbian dream continues, SHERRY-BABY,” one user wrote.

“Ohh my whole heart!! She’s everything,” another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Oh my goodness, she is adorable. Welcome home poppet,” a third remarked.

“Omg I had a Maltese on Nintendo’s and it was the best at everything! She’s going to be a star,” a fourth said.

“I mean she has the most amazing name ever if I don’t say so myself, welcome to the Sherry baby club!!!!” a fifth person expressed.

‘This is the official hard launch’

While GK and Ella expand their family, the pair officially announced their first dog, Noodle, with their followers back in January.

“Meet our son Noodle the Toy Poodle,” she wrote.

“We’ve had him for a while but this is the official hard launch x.”

