GK Barry has shared the heartbreaking news that her cat has died.

The reality star – who appeared on the 2024 series of I’m A Celebrity – took to her Instagram to share the tragic news.

In a sad post, GK told her 1.3 million followers that she was “devastated” by the cat’s passing.

I’m A Celeb star GK Barry reveals cat’s death

Grace announced the death of her cat and took to her Instagram to share several snaps of her pet.

In the caption she penned: “Today our little Monty moo was put down and I’m genuinely devastated.”

Recalling the memories she shared with her cat, GK added: “This cat has been by my side for 19 years whether that was skipping days off school so we could stay sleeping all day, to him waiting outside the front door watching me drive off to uni :(.”

GK Barry on ‘devastating’ family loss

She continues: “He was one of the girls and did everything with me when I lived at home, if me and my friends were drinking best believe he was sat there listening to the gossip, the original diva.”

GK finished off her heartbreaking post by writing: “I hope he’s catching all the mice in kitty heaven and his little grinch paws are running all over the place.”

Fans rally round

GK’s fans and fellow showbiz pals soon flooded the comments section with support.

I’m A Celeb co-star Maura Higgins said: “Sending so much love to you.” Former Gogglebox star George Baggs also wrote: “Sending love.”

Meanwhile, a fan penned: “Aww Grace. I’m so sorry. Sending you and family love. My kitty cat is my world…can empathise.”

Another follower wrote: “So sorry Grace. They really are family! Sending you all my love.”

