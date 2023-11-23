Girls Aloud reunion: Group won’t record new material following Sarah Harding’s death, disappointing fans

A Girls Aloud reunion tour has been confirmed to celebrate the group’s legacy – but there’s one thing that has left their followers feeling pretty disgruntled.

Girls Aloud, made up of Cheryl Tweedy, Nicola Roberts, Sarah Harding, Nadine Coyle and Kimberley Walsh, rose to fame in 2002 after appearing on the reality show Popstars: The Rivals. At the height of their success, they achieved 20 consecutive top 10 singles, four of which peaked at number one. The last time the group toured was in 2013.

In September 2021, Sarah tragically died from breast cancer. This means Girls Aloud are reuniting as a four-piece.

The last time Girls Aloud announced a tour was 11 years ago (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Girls Aloud won’t return to recording studio

Last night (November 22), Girls Aloud announced that they are reforming for a 2024 arena tour. Titled The Girls Aloud Show, the concerts will take place across the UK and Ireland.

The tour is scheduled to kick off in Dublin on May 18 and will continue until June 29 when they will wrap things up in Liverpool. Two shows at London’s iconic O2 Arena have been confirmed.

As previously reported by The Sun, the group was said to have recorded new material and shot a music video for their comeback. However, upon announcing the tour, the group revealed this was not true.

Sarah wouldn’t be included in that newness.

“Girls Aloud will not be releasing any new music around the tour. The band haven’t recorded any new songs or filmed any music videos. The tour will be a celebration of Girls Aloud’s rich back catalogue and all the groundbreaking success they have achieved as a band,” their press release stated.

During their interview for British Vogue, the group were asked about new music. In response, Cheryl said “we couldn’t,” due to Sarah’s death.

“Sarah wouldn’t be included in that newness. This is about celebrating the 20 years we’ve all had. So the tour has got to be inclusive of Sarah because she’s such a massive part of our make up,” the Jump hitmaker explained.

“It will never feel like the old Girls Aloud again but we’ve reached a point where we feel ready to celebrate all of it. Sarah included.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fascination Management (@fascinationmanagement)

Fans react to the news

It seems a live tour in the new year isn’t enough for some Girls Aloud fans. Following the news, many took to social media to express their disappointment that no new songs will accompany the show.

“I am disappointed in the no Girls Aloud new music, I have to admit. It’s a bit odd that the tabloids had reported they had filmed a video for a tribute single to her, wearing superhero outfits – as that was rather specific,” one user wrote.

“Returning?? But without new music? Just regurgitating the same old [bleep]! Bit of a farce #GirlsAloud,” another shared.

“Girls Aloud have just said on the radio they’re not doing any new music,” a third remarked, attaching a video of an upset Charity Shop Sue.

“I love Girls Aloud with all my heart, but the lack of new music to usher in this era is really disappointing. Let’s be real. They have global fans who aren’t going to be comforted by a regional tour. A lead single and repackaged Greatest Hits was not unreasonable to expect,” a fourth fan wrote.

