Giovanni Pernice ‘triples his earnings’ following Strictly Amanda drama

Star of Strictly Giovanni Pernice has reportedly managed to “triple his earnings” and secure himself a wealthy net worth.

It follow his drama with former dance partner Amanda Abbington.

The Italian dancer has made constant headlines over the past few weeks after claims that Amanda suffered PTSD following her time on Strictly with Gio emerged.

The Sherlock actor has also reportedly requested the footage from their rehearsals.

Reports claimed Amanda developed PTSD from her time on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice ‘net worth’

Despite any negativity, it appears Giovanni has still come out on top after a rough few months as his bank balance massively increased last year, reports claim.

A favourite with Strictly fans, he apparently made a flat fee of £35k for appearing on the show. However, his personal firm, GP Entertainment Ltd, is where he is making some serious cash it’s alleged.

As reported by The Sun, the firm has total assets of £1,189,327, up from £483,126 the previous year. The business has got £809,776 in reserves.

Last year, Giovanni launched his own unisex cosmetics brand, GP Vita, which sells for up to £100 a bottle.

“My dream come true is finally here! VITA is my new fragrance for men and women – an intoxicating scent that captures the sensuality, vitality and energy of Sicily,” he said about the fragrance.

According to reports online, Giovanni is worth around £1m.

ED has contacted a representative for Giovanni for comment.

Giovanni’s firm GP Entertainment Ltd is making some serious money (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Giovanni will continue to bank more money this year

Following his adventure shows with fellow Strictly star Anton Du Beke, Giovanni will remain booked and busy throughout 2024.

With his UK tour, Let Me Entertain You, in full swing, he will continue to perform up and down the country until May. After dates completely sold out and new shows were added due to demand, Giovanni is bound to make some increase in his net worth.

“Living my best life!!” he wrote on Instagram this week. “Have you come to watch the show? What do you think?? No spoilers please the show is running until May so you can still grab your tickets at giovannipernice.com.”

