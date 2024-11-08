The death of British supermodel Georgina Cooper, described as an icon of the 90s Cool Britannia modelling era, has been announced today.

The MailOnline reports that Georgina died aged 46 on the island of Kos just months after she tied the knot with her husband Nigel. The mother-of-one was with her new husband on Kos when she died, her former agent has explained.

Consequently, tributes are now pouring in…

The former model recently got married (Credit: Facebook / Georgina Cooper)

Georgina Cooper death

Her former agent, Dean Goodman, told the publication: “She loved Greece and told me that she was going back with her new husband – but she has tragically died there a fortnight ago.

“Georgina had been unwell during Covid and had developed some health problems and had been in and out of hospital. But she had plans for the future. She had just married and was looking forward to her life. Everybody is devastated. She was a genuine superstar.”

Georgina was first scouted by a modelling agency at the age of 13. Her first major breakthrough into the industry came when she appeared in a Bon Jovi music video when she was just 15.

She soon became a well-known faced of the 90s and was dubbed London’s original gap toothed girl.

Georgina Cooper death latest

The former model, who was known as George to her friends, quit her modelling career to focus on raising her son, Sonny.

Friend and fellow model Jade Parfitt told MailOnline: “Her friends and family are absolutely devastated, Georgina was a ray of light, a very popular model who was riotous fun, always laughing and being naughty in all the best ways. We all wanted to hang out with George backstage. Her achievements in the industry were huge.”

Jade Parfitt shared a heartfelt message online (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Supermodel and writer Erin O’Connor also shared a moving tribute.

She said: “Gorgeous George… Shocked and devastated to hear you are gone. You were an incredibly kind and funny human-being, Georgina. I/we all admired and loved you so much for the warmth, generosity and gentle mischief you brought to the world.

“Many years have passed since we (our little 90’s Britannia pack) hung out together during the mad carousel era known as ‘show season’- but, you ALWAYS stuck out to me for keeping it real and being proud of who you were.

‘You will never be forgotten’

“What an almighty life you led.. Full of spirit and endless, inspiring humility. You will never be forgotten. Phenomenal woman, wife, daughter, mum and friend; my thoughts are with your family, especially your beautiful boy. Hugs and condolences to all.. RIP brave heart”.

Model Helena Christensen also shared a black heart emoji to social media, symbolising her tribute.

Georgina had tied the knot in Kent back in June before honeymooning on the Greek island.

Her former agent exclaimed to social media: “I’m in total shock, and talked to her not long ago to meet up after she just got married.

“She was the original gap toothed girl! I will miss her immensely, rip, Georgie girl, I will never forget you and always love you, see you on the other side”. [sic]

Her cause of death is unknown, according to reports.

‘It’s very sad’

Her sister-in-law Tracey Wallace described her shock death as a tragedy.

She told the publication: “My partner Shane was Georgina’s brother. It’s such a tragedy. I don’t know what to say really other than it’s very sad.”

Georgina said in 2018 about quitting the catwalk: “After I had my son I just couldn’t bear to leave him alone and I wanted to be there for him. I tried to continue modelling but it broke my heart when I had to leave him for work.

“I focused on modelling assignments in London but my life was at a crossroads. And I decided that Sonny came first”.

