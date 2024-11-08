Hairdresser Trevor Sorbie, who appeared on This Morning on several occasions, has died at the age of 75 following his terminal cancer diagnosis.

The devastating news comes just days after he revealed he had been told he might not have made it to Christmas amid his cancer.

The celebrity hairstylist had revealed last month that his cancer had spread to his liver, and he was told there was nothing more doctors can do for him.

Trevor was first diagnosed with bowel cancer five years ago.

Trevor Sorbie dies

A statement shared to his Instagram read: “It is with heartfelt emotion that we share the passing of our esteemed founder, Trevor Sorbie MBE.

“Trevor passed away peacefully with his family and beloved dog by his side. Trevor’s journey, marked by unparalleled creativity and kindness, has left an indelible mark on the world of hairdressing and beyond.”

It continued: “From pioneering The Wedge five decades ago to establishing our first salon in 1979, Trevor’s vision set new standards and continues to inspire generations. As we commemorate 45 years of Trevor Sorbie salons, we remain steadfast in upholding the passion, artistry, and dedication that he embodied.

Statement issued

“Trevor often reminded us to ‘be bold, be different, but always do everything in good taste.’ His ethos of kindness, care, and excellence continues to guide us. He expressed immense pride in our team and confidence in our commitment to carrying forward his legacy.

“Honouring Trevor’s wishes, there will be no funeral. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to support four charities: Marie Curie, Cancer Research UK, Rowans Hospice and My New Hair, all close to his heart. We also plan to celebrate his remarkable life and contributions with a special event next year and will share details in due course.

“Thank you for being an integral part of our community and for your continued support as we honour Trevor’s legacy. With gratitude, The Trevor Sorbie Team.”

This Morning star Trevor Sorbie on cancer diagnosis

In a recent interview with The Times, Trevor opened up about his future. He said he had been told chemotherapy might have given him another month. However, he said he “can’t face any more of that poison”.

He continued: “When I asked a nurse if I’d still be here at Christmas, she said, ‘We don’t know, Trevor.’ And that annoyed me. I’ve got cancer in my body, but not in here. My brain is my engine and I’ll go when I’m ready.”

Trevor said he wanted to die at home and didn’t want a funeral. He explained: “[They are] too upsetting. When the time comes, my ashes will be interred with [his wife] Carole’s and our little dog.”

Heartbreakingly, Trevor also said he was determined to “defy medical science”.

He added: “If the cancer reaches my brain, then I’ll accept it. But until then, I’m in charge, and I’m going on my terms.”

