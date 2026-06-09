‘Worried’ Gemma Collins reveals her mum has been hospitalised as she admits ‘no day is ever promised’

Gemma Collins has revealed that her mum has been hospitalised after catching pneumonia.

The TOWIE and I’m A Celebrity star, 45, shared the news on her Instagram story last night (Monday, June 8).

Gemma’s mum, Joan, is in hospital (Credit: Instagram)

Gemma Collins reveals her mum is in hospital

Taking to her Instagram yesterday, Gemma revealed to her 2.3 million followers that her mum is currently in hospital.

The star, who shot to fame in 2011 after joining TOWIE, shared a snap of her mum, Joan, in a hospital bed with nasogastric tubes attached.

Joan could also be seen wearing a pink nightie with chicks on it.

“Sending my mummy so much love, she has caught pneumonia, but she is doing well, thank you to all the wonderful nurses and doctors for looking after her,” she captioned the post.

“Still looking glam mummy [heart emoji].”

Gemma shared an update on her mum (Credit: Cover Images)

Gemma sends her mum her support

Gemma also shared another snap of her mum in hospital to her story. “Was lovely to have a laugh with her today,” she wrote.

“No day is ever promised couldn’t sleep last night with all the worry,” she then added. The star also added a heart gif that read: “Get well soon”.

Additionally, Gemma shared a video of her mum on a happier day on her story.

In the video, Joan can be seen in a wheelchair, being pushed around a shopping centre.

“Mother dearest, it’s Gucci day for you today,” Gemma can be heard saying in the video. “Have anything you want in the shop.”

“Please God, we will be back together soon, shopping,” Gemma captioned the video.

Joan’s previous hospital visit

Joan’s most recent stay in hospital comes just six months after she was last in hospital after contracting pneumonia.

Gemma’s mum, 71, spent five weeks under medical care.

At the time, Gemma described it as the “toughest” time “of my life”.

Joan was first rushed to the hospital with pneumonia back in 2020.

Read more: Gemma Collins sizzles in cut-out swimsuit as she brags about never having a ‘bad looking boyfriend’

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of this story. We want to hear your thoughts!