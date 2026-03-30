I’m A Celeb fans all make same joke as Gemma Collins shares selfie for upcoming All Stars series

Gemma Collins has left fans cracking the same joke as she teases her appearance on the upcoming I’m A Celeb All Stars series.

Earlier this month, Gemma was confirmed as one of the 12 celebs taking part in the All Stars edition of the hit ITV show, which was filmed in South Africa last year.

The 45-year-old will join as a latecomer alongside Harry Redknapp, Craig Charles and Jimmy Bullard.

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Gemma teased the new I’m A Celeb series (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gemma Collins shares selfie for I’m A Celeb All Stars

With the show’s launch just one week away, Gemma shared a selfie of herself in her jungle gear today (March 30).

Wearing a hat, shirt, jeans, and boots, the GC rocked her signature long way blonde locks down. Taking a selfie in the mirror, she expressed her excitement for the upcoming series.

“Not long to GO. SOUTH AFRICA @itvxofficial @itv, WHO’S EXCITED FOR ALL STARS,” Gemma wrote in her caption, adding numerous snake and monkey emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Clair Collins (@gemmacollins)

‘Excited to have you back!’

Fans were quick to join in on the excitement with Gemma, with one user writing: “Omg so excited” with the clapping emoji.

“Cannot wait to see you do so well. Good luck, GC. I hope everyone leaves kind messages,” another person shared.

“Excited to have you back on our screens again!!” a third remarked.

“WE’RE ALL ROOTING FOR YA HUN!!!” a fourth said.

‘Hope you last more than a day’

Meanwhile, many joked about how long she might last on the show. After signing up for the 2014 series, Gemma quit after just three days due to extreme panic, lack of food, and a fear of rats.

“Please see it through this time Gemma, you’ll be hilarious xx,” one insisted.

“Hope you last more than a day lol,” another said.

“Are you gonna stick at it this time?” a third asked.

“As long as you don’t beat your record and leave on the first day,” a fourth shared.

Read more: ‘I’m out!’ The ‘dirty prank’ gone wrong that forced Gemma Collins to shout ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ during South Africa series

I’m A Celebrity South Africa launches Monday, April 6 on ITV and ITVX

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