Gary Barlow’s bittersweet apology to wife Dawn as they question their future as kids fly the nest

Singer Gary Barlow apologised to his wife after she asked a question about their future together.

Former X Factor judge Gary has been married to his wife Dawn Andrews since 2000. The pair first met when Dawn was a dancer for Take That’s 1995 tour.

Since exchanging vows, Gary and Dawn have started a family and share children Daniel, 24, Emily, 22, and 16-year-old Daisy together.

Gary and wife Dawn share three children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gary Barlow apologies to wife

Now that their children are grown up and are starting to live an independent life, the married couple have started to adjust without them constantly being around.

During an appearance on fellow singer Lulu’s Turning Point podcast, Gary recalled when he and Dawn went out without their kids, and how they noticed a difference.

“What’s funny now is we’ll get to Saturday night and we’ll go out and we’ll be sat [and Dawn will say]: ‘Is it just us?’ ‘Yeah, sorry, it’s just me, is that alright?’ It’s going to have to be, isn’t it,” he said.

We’re designing the next 20 years of our lives and it’s exciting.

“We’ve done that, we’ve gone apart and we’ve come back together. It’s kind of exciting.”

Looking ahead, Gary explained that he and his wife have discussions about the future of their marriage.

“We talk a lot about plans and the rest of it. We have our own little ambitions as a couple and we’re designing the next 20 years of our lives and it’s exciting,” he said.

Gary and Dawn discuss their future together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I don’t think they will follow in my music footsteps’

During an interview with the Mirror last year, Gary shared rare comments about his children.

“The two oldest ones have kind of gone into medicine and physiology – studying strength and conditioning,” he said. “And my youngest one, Daisy, I’m not too sure what she’s heading for but again, she’s very studious… unlike me and my wife.”

Gary insisted he doesn’t “think they will follow in my music footsteps”. However, he isn’t against the idea.

“I wouldn’t have discouraged them though if they did want to; it’s been a good business for me,” he added.

