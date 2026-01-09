Huge row erupts following death of Gabby Logan’s dad as Dan Walker blasts Richard Keys over ‘disgraceful’ post

A huge row has broken out on social media after Richard Keys posted about the death of Gabby Logan’s dad Terry Yorath.

Terry’s death was announced by his heartbroken family earlier this week in a statement. Gabby then shared details of her final conversations with her father in her own touching tribute overnight (January 8).

Sports presenter Richard Keys also shared a tribute to Terry. However, his tweet was soon branded “narcissistic” and “disgraceful” by followers. Laura Woods commented and called Keys a rude word, and Dan Walker has asked him to consider how Gabby and her family would feel if they see his tweet.

Richard has now posted another, responding to the backlash his first post received.

Richard Keys’ tribute to Gabby Logan’s dad Terry Yorath

Posting on social media yesterday, Keys said: “Sad to hear the news of Terry Yorath’s passing. He was a warrior and won fans over wherever he played. He was great for us at Coventry and the reason I got Gabby a job at Sky. I had no idea who she was when we met but I knew her dad. RIP Terry. Your daughter did you proud.”

His words sparked backlash among his followers and the sporting community, though.

“Her father has died and yet this reads like a totally self-indulgent reminder to Gabby that you got her a job in full knowledge she will see this. This is egotistical on a biblical scale,” said one. “Disgraceful,” another posted. “Lovely words about you, Dicky I’m sure Terry’s family will be truly touched,” said a third.

“The best time to delete this post was immediately after you posted it Richard. The second best time is right now!” another urged.

Dan Walker wades in

Sports presenter Dan also saw Richard’s tweet and felt compelled to post.

“Richard, just imagine what it would be like for Gabby, or a member of her family, to read this. I’m hoping you have just worded this badly and it isn’t a dig at a really difficult time. There is still time to change it,” he said.

Keys then posted again. This time, he shared: “What a shame my words for a footballing hero of mine were entirely misinterpreted. Terry Yorath was a fabulous guy. A warrior. My affection for him meant I was more than happy to help him and his family in any way I could. Gabby’s career would make any father proud. RIP Terry.”

Gabby and Richard have history

Gabby and Richard have been butting heads for a number of years, though. Back in 2022, he vowed to take legal action after claims she made about him in her memoir.

In the book, Gabby claimed that Richard Keys and his presenting partner Andy Gray joked about not wanting to have sex with pregnant women within earshot of Gabby, while she was heavily pregnant with twins.

She wrote: “In full earshot of me, Richard said: ‘So, Andy, what do you think of pregnant women?’ ‘I’m afraid I don’t find them very attractive, Richard. In fact, I never slept with my wife when she was pregnant with our kids.’ ‘So you didn’t have sex, Andy? Keys asked. ‘No, I didn’t say that, Richard.’ Then they laughed their heads off at their little ‘comedy’ routine.

“I was embarrassed, of course, and thought their comments were especially cruel, bearing in mind they both had children and wives of their own. Keys and Gray were dinosaurs, waiting to become extinct.”

She also wrote: “I don’t really want to write a lot about Richard Keys; he was dismissed, along with Gray, when they were caught talking lewdly about the lineswoman Sian Massey. And after he was caught asking pundits in the studio if they would ‘smash it’, referring to another woman.

“In one painful-to-listen-to monologue aimed at saving his UK career, he tried to argue that he couldn’t be sexist, because he’d helped get me a job and kick-started my career. He truly didn’t get it.”

In response, Keys – who had an affair with his daughter’s friend while he wife was undergoing cancer treatment – commented: “I did more for her in the early part of her career than anybody.”

