Fiona Phillips has been seen in a new video shared by her husband Martin Frizell.

Martin shared the video last night (July 18) to his Instagram account. It showed the former TV presenter enjoying an ice cream and a walk in the park with her husband.

Fiona, who has early-onset Alzheimer’s, also shared a touching message with her fans.

TV presenter Fiona Phillips’ parents also suffered from the degenerative brain disease (Credit: YouTube)

Fiona Phillips in new video

Last night, Martin shared a video of a smiling Fiona Phillips enjoying the sunshine with an ice cream. In between bites of her Magnum, she shared a sweet message to fans, thanking them for reading her new book.

Fiona and Martin have just released Remember When: My Life With Alzheimer’s, a memoir that charts her battle with the disease.

Hope you like it. Okay, bye.

The 64-year-old star was diagnosed with the disease in 2022, when she was 61. She went public with the news the following year.

Now, she’s thanked fans for all their support.

In a clip filmed by Martin, Fiona said: “Hello, thank you for reading my new book! Really good of you, hope you like it. Okay, bye.”

He captioned the post: “Out for a walk and an Almond Magnum on a hot London afternoon and some words of gratitude for all the kind folk thinking of delving into her book.”

Fans react

Martin and Fiona were met with an outpouring of support after posting the clip.

Susanna Reid posted: “Loads of love to you both.”

Trisha Goddard said: “Sending you lots of love, Fiona. You were so kind to me when you came up to my house in Norfolk to do my first interview after I was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2008. More than just a colleague… A truly kind, talented and beautiful person! And you’re pretty good, too Martin!”

Denise Welch and Clodagh McKenna both showed their support with red love heart emojis.

Alice Beer also shared a message. She said: “Congratulations to you both on getting the words on the page. I think you will really help the many many others in a similar situation.”

“My heart goes out to you both,” said another follower. “You’re the best Fiona and you’re so loved by the British public,” another added. “My heart goes out to you all. Fiona was THE best presenter, Such style and class,” said another.

Martin Frizell now acts as Fiona’s main caregiver (Credit: ITV)

‘Slow goodbye’

The video clip came after Martin shared a number of insights into what life is like for Fiona now.

Speaking on This Morning earlier this month, he revealed that she is battling a “secondary diagnosis” that’s left her in “a lot of pain”.

He also shared that he and their two grown-up sons – Nathaniel and Mackenzie – are having to say a “slow goodbye” to the TV legend as she battles the degenerative disease.

Their book also reveals that they briefly split ahead of Fiona’s diagnosis, as Fiona began to struggle with the early stages of the cruel disease.

