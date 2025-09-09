Ferne McCann has sparked major concern for her pet dog after she posted a social media video.

The former I’m A Celebrity star posted a video on her TikTok, which has gathered over 190K views in such a short period of time, as viewers have called her out for “cruel” behaviour.

Ferne’s cockapoo, Clemmie, was sitting on her knee, while Ferne held her ears up together, taking part in a social media trend. But it has not gone down well.

Ferne has faced immense backlash (Credit: ITV)

Ferne McCan uses dog Clemmie in social media trend

With the recent surge of Labubu monster dolls which have become viral sensations, many social media trends have followed.

In this particular trend, Ferne lifted Clemmie’s long ears upright on top of the dog’s head to mimic the doll’s look.

While holding the ears, she mouthed to the voiceover: “I have the one and only 24 carat gold Labubu.”

Towards the end of the video Ferne put Clemmie’s ears down and gave her a snuggle and a kiss. She captioned the post: “I have the one and only 24 carat gold TOY POODLE.”

But the brief period Clemmie’s ears were being held angered quite a lot of people.

Fans weren’t happy with how Ferne held Clemmie’s ears (Credit: TikTok)

Viewers slam Ferne for ‘cruel’ behaviour

Taking to the comments of the video, viewers were so angry, they even urged someone to call the RSPCA on Ferne for animal abuse.

One wrote: “What is wrong with you woman. The tight grip on his ears just so you can film that. You should be ashamed of yourself. I hope people call the RSPCA on you because if they don’t, I will.”

“Yeah, this might actually be animal abuse” another added.

A third said: “Ferne, you can’t do things like this. It’s not fair on the dog. Poor thing looks so confused and scared.”

“OMG the RSPCA needs calling on you” an enraged viewer wrote.

Some fans jumped to defend Ferne (Credit: TikTok)

Some have defended her against trolls

However, some were quick to defend Ferne against the backlash.

One commented: “The dog looks absolutely fine and if you count, she’s holding its ears for less than 10 seconds! You can see that the dog is loved.”

“Calm down everyone. She is not holding them tight. Do you really think she would abuse her own dog?” another defended.

A third wrote: “Why are people complaining? The dog doesn’t look stressed at all?”

