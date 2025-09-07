Fern Britton in tears at doctor’s office after his major bombshell about her ‘agonising’ health issue

TV star Fern Britton previously revealed she burst into tears after a doctor gave their verdict on her ‘agonising’ health battle.

The telly fave has been a regular on screens for several decades. Since shooting to fame in the 1980s, Fern – who is on Fern Britton: Inside the Vet’s today (September 7) – has appeared on everything from This Morning to even Celebrity Big Brother.

However, a few years back, Fern ended up seriously injuring her shoulder, leaving her “in agony” for more than 12 months. But when she went and paid the doctor a visit, what he said to Fern left her in tears.

The presenter endured a painful battle for over 12 months (Credit: ITV)

Fern Britton in ‘agony for over a year’

In her 2024 book, The Older I Get… How I Repowered My Life, Fern opened up about a difficult period in her life that saw her suffer a lengthy battle with a serious injury.

Revealing what happened, Fern said: “I opened the bin lid and thrust the bag forward. But instead of a sense of childish achievement I felt an immediate searing pain.

“Instantly, I knew I’d done something serious. For over a year I was in agony and it was at the time when you really couldn’t see a doctor.”

The TV star said she burst into tears (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Fern on why she cried

Fern then revealed that when she eventually managed to get a consultation, she was told the alarming news that she needed to have a total shoulder replacement.

Although no doubt worried by what the doctor said, Fern noted that it gave her a sense of relief, as finally her pain had been acknowledged and she had answers.

Fern said: “I was so relieved that he knew I wasn’t making the pain up, I cried. I had to wait a year for the op but it was so worth it. It gave me time to get fit again, but more of that later.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fern Britton (@fernbritton)

Fern’s shoulder surgery

Fern ended up having the four-hour operation last year at a Cornwall hospital. At the time, she shared a photo of herself in a hospital gown while wearing a cast on her new shoulder.

“Morning all!! shoulder replacement done and a success. I can’t thank the staff at #StMichaels #NHS hospital in Hayle, cornwall, enough.

“Such care and kindness. Back home, Barbara is in her doctors uniform and attending to me constantly…. Mostly telling me it’s time for her breakfast, elevenses, lunch, tea, supper.”

Praising her pals and daughters, Fern continued: “Thank you to my friends Jane, Two Cups, Double C and my lovely girls Grace and Winnie . I’m very lucky!

“See you soon .. when I can train my left hand to put a bit of lippy on without looking like The joker. And if you are in similar situation I send my love.”

Fern Britton: Inside the Vet’s airs on Sunday (September 7) at 12:00pm on ITV1.

