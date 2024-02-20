Emmerdale: Ruby secretly working with Caleb to get revenge on Kim, a new fan theory suggests

Last night in Emmerdale (Monday, February 19), Ruby met Kim Tate for the first time and told her that any enemy of Caleb’s was an enemy of hers.

However, she soon backtracked on this and teamed up with Kim to get revenge on Caleb.

But, now Emmerdale fans have predicted a huge twist that sees Ruby actually get one over on Kim on her husband’s behalf.

Ruby wanted Kim’s help (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Ruby teamed up with Kim

Yesterday evening, Ruby bumped into Caleb’s rival – Kim Tate – for the first time.

She then made out that she was also against Kim, supporting her husband in their feud.

However, after Caleb continued to put the Dingles before her, Ruby had a change of heart.

Once Caleb had cancelled their romantic plans, Ruby headed to Home Farm to make a deal with the Devil.

She then asked Kim to join her in bringing Caleb down a peg or two. She wanted Kim’s help in getting revenge on her husband.

A new fan theory predicts a huge twist (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Ruby working on Caleb’s behalf?

After seeing Ruby team up with the Queen of Home Farm, one fan of Emmerdale in particular has predicted a hidden plot on Ruby’s side.

They reckon that Ruby is working with Caleb to secretly get revenge on Kim, gaining inside knowledge on Home Farm whilst deceiving Kim.

The fan commented: “Kim and Ruby would make a good friendship but I’m wondering if she’s playing Kim and trying to get Home Farm off her?”

Kim and Ruby would make a good friendship but I’m wondering if she’s playing Kim and trying to get home farm off her? #Emmerdale — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) February 19, 2024

Another fan also added: “Either just another revenge plot or the old pretending to be revenge on Caleb but really revenge on Kim for well nothing actually.”

Who does Ruby actually want revenge on? (Credit: ITV)

What does Ruby actually want from Kim?

Last night, Ruby made out that she wanted to get revenge on Caleb. However, Kim should no better by now than to trust any member of Caleb’s family.

Have we seen this one play out before? Is Ruby actually working with Caleb to get their own back on Kim? Can Ruby be trusted?

